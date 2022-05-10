MOMA Therapeutics Announces $150 Million Series B Financing

Proceeds to fund the advancement of multiple precision oncology programs toward the clinic
Financing led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and includes multiple leading healthcare funds
MOMA Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company discovering the next generation of precision medicines by targeting molecular machines that underlie human disease, today announced the completion of a $150 million Series B financing. The financing was led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, with participation from other new investors Section 32, Pavilion Capital, Invus and LifeSci Venture Partners. All of MOMA's Series A investors, including Third Rock Ventures, Nextech Invest, Cormorant Asset Management, Casdin Capital, Rock Springs Capital, Creacion Ventures, Alexandria Venture Investments and other undisclosed investors, also participated in the round.
"Since our launch in 2020, MOMA has advanced our novel drug discovery platform, generated multiple high-impact oncology programs and bolstered our exceptional team. Through these achievements we are developing an explicit understanding of the dynamic conformational changes of molecular machines, a class of enzymes which have historically proven very tough to drug," said Asit Parikh, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer of MOMA. "This Series B gives us runway to move our precision medicines toward the clinic for patients in need. We welcome all new investors to our syndicate, including lead Goldman Sachs Asset Management, and are tremendously grateful to our existing investors for their steadfast support and commitment to MOMA's vision and mission."
MOMA's drug discovery platform exploits a key vulnerability inherent to all enzymes in the molecular machine class: their dependence on well-coordinated, stepwise changes in conformation. By focusing this platform on disease-causing proteins, MOMA aims to develop precision medicines for patients with significant unmet medical needs. Proceeds from the financing will be used to further develop product opportunities and advance a rich pipeline of precision oncology programs.
In conjunction with the financing, MOMA has appointed Amit Sinha, head of life sciences investing within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, to its board of directors. Prior to his current role, Mr. Sinha was the global head of biotechnology investment banking for Goldman Sachs. Before joining Goldman, he was a member of the healthcare team with the Boston Consulting Group, where he worked on strategy and operations engagements for biopharma companies. Mr. Sinha has a B.S. in biological sciences, with honors, from Stanford University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. He serves on the board of directors for Lucile Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford.
Goldman Sachs Asset Management is committed to investing in the next generation of innovative life sciences companies," said Mr. Sinha. "We are excited to partner with the MOMA team, who has a proven track record of successful discovery and development and has already created a portfolio of promising programs targeting well-characterized drivers of cancer."
About MOMA Therapeutics
MOMA Therapeutics is committed to discovering the next generation of precision medicines by targeting molecular machines that underlie human disease. Bringing together seminal scientific advancements in biochemistry, biophysics, structural biology, chemistry and functional genomics, the company is establishing a platform to exploit a key vulnerability inherent to all enzymes in the class: their dependence on well-coordinated, stepwise changes in protein conformation. By focusing this platform on disease-causing targets, MOMA aims to develop high impact, precision medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. MOMA Therapeutics is a private company launched in 2020 and is financed by world-class biotech investors, including a prestigious group of life sciences investors.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005197/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.