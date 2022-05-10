DigniFi Welcomes Pagaya to Its Inclusive Financing Platform, Expanding Lending Services to Small Businesses

Pagaya, a financial technology company working to reshape the financial ecosystem, is helping DigniFi offer over 6,000 small businesses and their customers increased access to on-the-spot financing.

DigniFi, an inclusive financing platform whose credit branded products are issued by WebBank, announced that Pagaya has joined the platform as a credit analysis partner. By supplementing the standard underwriting for DigniFi-branded loans with Pagaya's unique credit analysis model, Pagaya supports DigniFi's efforts to fund up to $80 billion worth of repairs that might otherwise be deferred and supports up to 80 million hard-working people with inadequate access to the financial resources they need to stay safe while driving.

In 2012, DigniFi set-out to redefine vehicle financing by breaking down the barriers everyday people encounter when seeking access to funds. Today, DigniFi is a leader in the world of transportation, helping small businesses across the country grow revenue and delight their consumers through visionary, inclusive financing solutions.

Pagaya uses a proprietary AI to help partners, like DigniFi, better serve their current and prospective customers. This allows DigniFi to provide expanded services to more drivers and to assist in the approval of higher-cost repairs.

"We believe more people are qualified borrowers than the traditional methods would suggest," said Ben Blatt, Chief Business Officer at Pagaya. "By joining DigniFi's innovative financing platform, we can help them connect with an underserved community of borrowers who need working cars to make a living and take care of their families."

"Pagaya is an outstanding, like-minded partner who shares our commitment to supporting Main Street and hardworking people across the country," said Neeraj Mehta CEO of DigniFi. "Together with Pagaya, we're building a world where inclusive, accessible funding for the needs and aspirations of daily life, like getting back on the road in a safe, sound vehicle, is the norm."

About Pagaya

Pagaya is a financial technology company working to reshape the financial ecosystem by using machine learning, big data analytics, and sophisticated AI-driven credit and analysis technology. Pagaya was built to provide a comprehensive solution to enable the credit industry to deliver their customers a positive experience while simultaneously enhancing the broader credit ecosystem. Its proprietary API seamlessly integrates into its next-gen infrastructure network of partners to deliver a premium customer user experience and greater access to credit.

Pagaya and EJF Acquisition Corp. EJFAU EJFA, EJFAW))) announced in September that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement, valued at an estimated enterprise value of approximately $8.5 billion at closing. For more information on Pagaya's technology, services, and careers, please visit www.Pagaya.com.

About DigniFi

DigniFi is a FinTech company and leader in the world of transportation. We help auto dealers and small businesses across the country grow their revenue and delight their customers through visionary, inclusive financing. Our technology simplifies the loan application process and enables small businesses to offer on-the-spot financing, for auto repairs, parts and accessory purchases, and maintenance packages. All credit products are originated by WebBank, Member FDIC. To date, DigniFi has helped over 6,600 small businesses across the nation secure over $240 million in incremental transactions. For more information, please visit DigniFi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005045/en/