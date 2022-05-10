Selina Appoints Former Club Med Executive Eyal Amzallag as Chief Operations Officer

Selina, the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality brand targeting Millennial and Gen Z travelers, is pleased to announce that it has appointed veteran hospitality executive Eyal Amzallag as Chief Operations Officer. In this role, Amzallag reports to Selina's co-founder and CEO, Rafael Museri, and is responsible for overseeing the operations of Selina's growing portfolio of hotels, which includes 150 open or secured properties across 25 countries and six continents. In this role, he will help ensure that each Selina location delivers on the evolving needs of the company's rapidly expanding and loyal community of digital nomads.

"Eyal's international experience, entrepreneurial spirit, and track record of scaling a global hospitality brand made him the perfect choice for this important role," said Museri. "His industry insights and relationships, as well as his deep appreciation for our differentiated value proposition and product offering, will help accelerate our ability to bring Selina to more locations, travelers and local partners around the world. We are glad to add a hospitality professional of Eyal's caliber to our expanding roster of talent at the corporate and property levels."

Amzallag brings to Selina a wealth of relevant on-property and managerial experience, having progressed through the ranks at Club Med over the past two decades. Most recently, Amzallag served as Managing Director South Europe, Middle East & Emerging Markets. In this role, he used his vast international experience and understanding of different cultures, laws and regulations to create strategies that enabled Club Med to successfully launch in new markets and scale rapidly in others, including the switch by Club Med to operating as a digital only business. Prior to this, Amzallag held the following positions: Managing Director of Russia and CIS; Country Manager, Scandinavia; and Resort General Manager. His multidisciplinary expertise spans budget creation and execution, customer service, digital transformation, and business and product development.

Working closely with Selina's executive leadership team, Amzallag will leverage his diverse skillset to ensure the company achieves its near- and longer-term goals. The strategic additions of Amzallag and Sam Khazary, who joined Selina in February as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Corporate Development, better position the company to execute its global expansion with precision and create enduring value for its different stakeholders.

"I'm honored and energized to become a member of the Selina team and contribute to the company's mission to inspire meaningful connections," stated Amzallag. "I'm committed to helping the organization meet or exceed its ambitious growth plans, while maintaining best-in-class performance and guest satisfaction across its hotel portfolio."

About Selina

Selina is one of the world's largest hospitality brands built to address the needs of Millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Founded in 2014, each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations around the world – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. Selina's portfolio includes 150 open or secured properties across 25 countries across six continents. On December 2, 2021, Selina entered into a business combination agreement with BOA Acquisition Corp. BOAS, the closing of which, which is subject to customary conditions, will result in Selina becoming a publicly listed company.

