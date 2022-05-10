The Worldwide Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Industry is Expected to Reach $19.4 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market Research Report by Form (Liquid and Powder), Function, Type, Application, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market size was estimated at USD 9,706.86 million in 2021, USD 10,885.12 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.31% to reach USD 19,485.75 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising need for highly food enriched products

Potential demand for functional and fortified foods

Surge in customization of single ingredient in place of multiple ones

Restraints

Capital intensive research and development activities and high cost of fortified food products

Opportunities

Emerging growth in compound feed consumption

Consumer proclivity toward healthy foods coupled with health awareness

Challenges

Strict regulatory mandates and cumbersome procedures in approval of fortified foods

Concerns with inaccurate labeling

Companies Mentioned

Ajinomoto Co., Inc

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bar-Magen Ltd.

BASF SE

Cargill, Incorporated

Chemische Fabrik Budenheim KG

Corbion N.V.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc

Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation

Glanbia PLC

Hexagon Nutrition Pvt. Ltd

Ingredion Incorporated

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

Koninklijke DSM N.V

Nutreco N.V.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd

Prinova Group LLC

Provimi Animal Nutrition India Pvt. Ltd.

Roquette Freres

SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG

Tate & Lyle PLC

The Wright Group

Utrix S.A.L

Vitablend Nederland BV

Wisium

Zagro Asia Ltd.

