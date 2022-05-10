Insights on the Chiral Chemicals Global Market to 2027 - Advancements in Enantioselective Analytical Chemistry Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Chiral Chemicals Market Research Report by Product, Technology, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Chiral Chemicals Market size was estimated at USD 66.03 billion in 2021, USD 77.55 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.63% to reach USD 174.96 billion by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Chiral Chemicals Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Chiral Chemicals Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Chiral Chemicals Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Chiral Chemicals Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Chiral Chemicals Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Chiral Chemicals Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Chiral Chemicals Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Chiral Chemicals Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing use of chiral chemicals as diagnostic and research chemicals

Rising demand from the agrochemicals & flavor/fragrance industries

Growing demand for enantiomerically pure products

Restraints

Stringent government regulation towards chiral pesticides

Opportunities

Rising research and development to synthesize chiral chemicals

Huge developments in analytical techniques

Advancements in enantioselective analytical chemistry

Challenges

Environmental issues associated with the chiral pesticides

Companies Mentioned

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bachem Holding AG

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Cambrex Corporation

Chiracon GmbH

Chiral Technologies, Inc.

Codexis Inc.

Daicel Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

Johnson Matthey PLC

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Regis Technologies, Inc.

Rhodia Inc.

Solvias AG

Strem Chemicals Inc.

Suzhou ChonTech PharmaChem Technology

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Toray Industries Inc.

Tyche Industries Limited

W. R. Grace & Co

