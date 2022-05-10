Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market (2022 to 2027) - Development of Eco-Friendly Refrigerants Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market (2022-2027) by Type, Vehicle Type, Channel, Propulsion, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market is estimated to be USD 1.9 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.91 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%.
Market Segmentation
The Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market is segmented based on Type, Vehicle Type, Channel, Propulsion, and Geography.
- Type, the market is classified into Automatic, and Manual.
- Vehicle Type, the market is classified into Intercity Buses, Coach Buses, School Buses, Transit Buses, and Trucks.
- Channel, the market is classified into OEM, and Aftermarket.
- Propulsion, the market is classified into IC Engine, Hybrid/ Electric, and Fuel Cell.
- Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Expansion of the Construction and Industrial Sectors
- Increasing Number of E-Commerce Activities
- Increase in Smart Transportation System
- Strict Regulations Related to Climate Control for Low Emission Vehicles
Restraints
- Fluctuating Price of Raw Materials
- High Cost Associated with Replacement and Maintenance
Opportunities
- Development of Eco-Friendly Refrigerants
- Potential Demand for Electric Heavy Vehicles
- Technological Advancements in HVAC Designs In Automotive
Challenges
- Lack of Awareness about Benefits of HVAC Systems in Developing Countries
- Concerns with Excessive Noise, Over Heated Seats, and Environmental Issues
Companies Mentioned
- Coachair Pty Ltd
- Denso Corporation
- Eberspacher Gruppe
- Grayson Automotive Services Ltd.
- International Hispacold, SA
- Japan Climate Systems Corporation
- Konvekta AG
- Mahle GmbH
- Mobile Climate Control, Inc.
- ProAir LLC
- Sanden Holdings Corporatio (Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Company Limited)
- Subros Limited
- Sutrak Corporation
- Zhengzhou Guchen Industry Co., Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u77wcj
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005841/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
