Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market (2022 to 2027) - Development of Eco-Friendly Refrigerants Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market is estimated to be USD 1.9 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.91 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Market Segmentation

The Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market is segmented based on Type, Vehicle Type, Channel, Propulsion, and Geography.

Type, the market is classified into Automatic, and Manual.

Vehicle Type, the market is classified into Intercity Buses, Coach Buses, School Buses, Transit Buses, and Trucks.

Channel, the market is classified into OEM, and Aftermarket.

Propulsion, the market is classified into IC Engine, Hybrid/ Electric, and Fuel Cell.

Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Expansion of the Construction and Industrial Sectors

Increasing Number of E-Commerce Activities

Increase in Smart Transportation System

Strict Regulations Related to Climate Control for Low Emission Vehicles

Restraints

Fluctuating Price of Raw Materials

High Cost Associated with Replacement and Maintenance

Opportunities

Development of Eco-Friendly Refrigerants

Potential Demand for Electric Heavy Vehicles

Technological Advancements in HVAC Designs In Automotive

Challenges

Lack of Awareness about Benefits of HVAC Systems in Developing Countries

Concerns with Excessive Noise, Over Heated Seats, and Environmental Issues

Companies Mentioned

Coachair Pty Ltd

Denso Corporation

Eberspacher Gruppe

Grayson Automotive Services Ltd.

International Hispacold, SA

Japan Climate Systems Corporation

Konvekta AG

Mahle GmbH

Mobile Climate Control, Inc.

ProAir LLC

Sanden Holdings Corporatio (Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Company Limited)

Subros Limited

Sutrak Corporation

Zhengzhou Guchen Industry Co., Ltd

