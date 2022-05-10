Outlook on the School Furniture North American Market to 2027 - Featuring Steelcase, Fleetwood and Hertz Furniture Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North America School Furniture Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America school furniture market reached a value of US$ 2.1 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 2.8 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2027.
Companies Mentioned
- Herman Miller
- HNI
- KI
- Steelcase
- Fleetwood Group
- Hertz Furniture
- Knoll
- Virco
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
School furniture has played a pivotal role in transforming classrooms from static physical spaces into a dynamic learning environment. It is designed in a way which is not only considered effective for human use but also beneficial for physical health. School furniture is generally made from materials such as wood, plastic or metal, which make it comfortable for school children by allowing them to work with their full potential and concentration.
With the growing advancement of the education sector in North America, the traditional school furniture is being replaced by more innovative and aesthetically appealing furniture. Nowadays, the new dynamic teaching styles such as blended learning and flipped classrooms require adjustable and portable furniture that can be reconfigured easily. Due to this, there is an increase in the ergonomic designs, improved aesthetics, and stackability of school furniture.
Moreover, educational institutions worldwide are acknowledging the importance of ergonomic while making purchase decisions for classroom furniture. They are focusing on adopting flexible furniture according to the age and height of students. For instance, vendors are offering chairs that can be adjusted by users and desks with sloping work surfaces.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the North America school furniture market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the North America school furniture market?
- What is the breakup of North America school furniture market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of North America school furniture market based on the material?
- What is the breakup of North America school furniture market based on the distribution channel?
- What is the regional breakup of the North America school furniture market?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the North America school furniture market?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the North America school furniture market?
- What is the structure of the North America school furniture market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the North America school furniture market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 North America School Furniture Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product
5.5 Market Breakup by Material
5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.7 Market Breakup by Country
5.8 Market Forecast
5.9 SWOT Analysis
5.10 Value Chain Analysis
5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Desks and Chairs
6.1.1 Market Performance
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Storage
6.2.1 Market Performance
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Lab Equipment
6.3.1 Market Performance
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Performance
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Material
7.1 Wood
7.1.1 Market Performance
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Metal
7.2.1 Market Performance
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Plastic
7.3.1 Market Performance
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Performance
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Offline
8.1.1 Market Performance
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Online
8.2.1 Market Performance
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Country
9.1 United States
9.1.1 Market Overview
9.1.2 Market Performance
9.1.3 Market Breakup by Product
9.1.4 Market Breakup by Material
9.1.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1.6 Market Forecast
9.2 Canada
9.2.1 Market Overview
9.2.2 Market Performance
9.2.3 Market Breakup by Product
9.2.4 Market Breakup by Material
9.2.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.2.6 Market Forecast
10 North America School Furniture Market - Codes and Standards
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Market Structure
11.2 Key players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/59w5bw
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005832/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
