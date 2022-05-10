Worldwide Organic Baby Food Market Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022 Report: A $34,818.7 Million Market by 2031 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Organic Baby Food Market by Product and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global organic baby food market size was valued at $8,715.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $34,818.7 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2031.
The rise in parental concerns with respect to baby's health and nutrition, increase in awareness about health benefits of organic products, eco-friendly farming techniques, rise in disposable income of consumers, growth in standard of living encourages the adoption of organic baby food products, and improved distribution channels in the industry drive the organic baby food market growth. However, premium price and certain government regulations for the approval of organic food & beverage may hamper the market growth. Various government initiatives and investment of government and private investors in the organic baby food industry are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities for the market players. Moreover, the increase in working women and the growth of nuclear families have led to the adoption of organic baby food products.
The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 resulted in a spike in the demand for organic baby food. This sudden growth in demand is attributed to the panic buying from consumers followed by the lockdown restrictions imposed by the government to contain the spread of the virus. The closure of stores and low production owing to the lack of labor and disruptions in supply chain caused difficulties in raw materials procurement. The e-commerce channels emerged as a boon for consumers and suppliers that maintained the demand and supply for the organic baby food across the globe.
According to the organic baby food market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product, it is divided into prepared baby food, dried baby food, infant milk formula, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, it is bifurcated into supermarkets/hypermarkets, pharmacies, department stores, e-commerce, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).
According to the organic baby food market forecast, on the basis of product, prepared baby food was the leading segment, garnering around 72.2% of the organic baby food market share in 2020. The prepared baby foods are rich in vitamins and include antioxidants, which nurture a baby's health, thus, driving parents to purchase these nutritional products. Owing to increase in working women and growth of nuclear families, customers tend to prefer the less processed prepared food for their baby to avoid effects of harmful chemicals.
As per the organic baby food market trends, on the basis of distribution channel, the e-commerce segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment. The easy accessibility offered by online platforms boosts their adoption in the organic baby food market, thus, becoming a popular medium for the purchase of organic baby food. Easy availability of information about the ingredients used in organic products, time-saving feature, and the facility of home delivery contribute to the growth of online sales.
Depending on the region, North America was the dominant market in 2020. Change in lifestyle patterns of consumers and increase in participation of women in workforce fuel the market growth. Parents prefer to feed organic baby products to their infants, as they contain all necessary nutrients, iron, vitamins, and proteins necessary for baby's growth.
Key Findings Of Study:
- The prepared baby food segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is expected to reach $23,268.5 by 2031.
- The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment accounted for the 308% of the total market share in 2020
- LAMEA is projected to witness the highest growth, registering a CAGR of nearly 147% during the forecast period
- The U.S. accounted for 270% of the market share in the global organic baby food market in 2020
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott laboratories
- Nestle S.A.
- Hero Group
- Amara Organics,
- Danone
- Plum organics
- The Hein celestial group
- North Castle Partners, LLC. HiPP
- Baby Gourmet Foods Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Landscape
3.1. Market Definition and Scope
3.2. Key Findings
3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
3.7. Value Chain Analysis
3.8. Key Regulation Analysis
3.9. Competitive Heatmap
3.10. Market Volume and Forecast
Chapter 4: Organic Baby Food Market, by Product
4.1. Market Overview
4.2. Prepared Baby Food
4.3. Dried Baby Food
4.4. Infant Milk Formula
4.5. Others
Chapter 5: Organic Baby Food Market, by Distribution Channel
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
5.3. Pharmacies
5.4. Department Stores
5.5. E-Commerce
5.6. Others
Chapter 6: Organic Baby Food Market, by Region
6.1. Market Overview
6.2. North America
6.3. Europe
6.4. Asia-Pacific
6.5. Lamea
