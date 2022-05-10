Carvana Acquires ADESA U.S.'s Physical Auction Business

Carvana will operate ADESA U.S. auction business under the leadership of ADESA President John Hammer

Carvana CVNA, the leading e-commerce brand for buying and selling used cars, announces the $2.2B acquisition of ADESA's U.S. physical auction business ("ADESA U.S.") from KAR Global KAR, consisting of 56 ADESA U.S. locations totaling approximately 6.5 million square feet of buildings on more than 4,000 acres.

"This alignment with ADESA U.S. will further strengthen our foundation for growth and provide us with significant flexibility to execute our plan through a wide range of macroeconomic scenarios," says Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. "Despite the recent industry slowdown, Carvana continues to grow and deliver exceptional experiences to an increasing number of customers. We aim to use this ADESA U.S. alignment to both improve the experiences of the ADESA U.S. physical auction customers and to focus on significant and sustainable efficiencies, and unit economic improvements, for Carvana to catapult back into rapid profitable growth as the industry inevitably rebounds."

"We are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for the ADESA U.S. physical auction customers," said John Hammer, President of ADESA. "We're excited to collaborate to more positively impact the largest retail sector in the country, especially as we combine our physical auction and retail capabilities to better serve buyers, sellers and consumers across the automotive industry."

Carvana was advised by Citi and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC as financial advisors and Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal counsel.

