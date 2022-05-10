Carvana Acquires ADESA U.S.'s Physical Auction Business

Carvana will operate ADESA U.S. auction business under the leadership of ADESA President John Hammer
Carvana CVNA, the leading e-commerce brand for buying and selling used cars, announces the $2.2B acquisition of ADESA's U.S. physical auction business ("ADESA U.S.") from KAR Global KAR, consisting of 56 ADESA U.S. locations totaling approximately 6.5 million square feet of buildings on more than 4,000 acres.
"This alignment with ADESA U.S. will further strengthen our foundation for growth and provide us with significant flexibility to execute our plan through a wide range of macroeconomic scenarios," says Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. "Despite the recent industry slowdown, Carvana continues to grow and deliver exceptional experiences to an increasing number of customers. We aim to use this ADESA U.S. alignment to both improve the experiences of the ADESA U.S. physical auction customers and to focus on significant and sustainable efficiencies, and unit economic improvements, for Carvana to catapult back into rapid profitable growth as the industry inevitably rebounds."
"We are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for the ADESA U.S. physical auction customers," said John Hammer, President of ADESA. "We're excited to collaborate to more positively impact the largest retail sector in the country, especially as we combine our physical auction and retail capabilities to better serve buyers, sellers and consumers across the automotive industry."
Carvana was advised by Citi and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC as financial advisors and Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal counsel.
About Carvana CVNA
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana's CVNA mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. With a continued focus on its customers, technology and innovation, Carvana offers an intuitive and convenient online car buying, selling, and financing experience. Carvana.com enables customers to quickly and easily shop more than 70,000 vehicles, finance, trade in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts and schedule delivery or pickup at one of its patented, automated Car Vending Machines. Carvana is a Fortune 500 company, providing as-soon-as-next-day delivery to customers in over 300 U.S. markets. For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube or the Carvana Blog.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005158/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.