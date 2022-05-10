Stellus Capital Management, LLC Provides Unitranche Financing in Support of SK Capital's Acquisition of Florachem

Stellus Capital Management, LLC ("Stellus"), a leader in middle market direct lending, announced today that its affiliates acted as administrative agent and provided senior debt financing and an equity co-investment in support of SK Capital's ("SK Capital") acquisition of Florachem Holdings, LLC ("Florachem" or the "Company").
Florachem is a leading manufacturer and supplier of natural plant-based ingredients, including citrus, pine, and specialty rosin resins. The Company's high quality natural products help their global customer base improve product performance with sustainable, clean-label ingredients. Florachem partners with industry-leading customers across diverse end markets, including flavor and fragrance, personal care, industrial, and coatings and adhesives.
"We are pleased to partner with the Stellus team on this exciting opportunity and look forward to their continued support as Florachem grows. The Stellus team was thoughtful and constructive throughout the entire financing process," said Jon Borell, Managing Director at SK Capital.
"We are excited and appreciative of the opportunity to invest again with SK Capital," commented Adam Pollock, Managing Director at Stellus, adding, "Florachem represents a unique opportunity in the flavor & fragrance space, an industry segment in which SK Capital has long-standing success. We believe that Florachem is primed for growth given recent strategic facility investments, a well-respected management team, significant customer wins, and now, the breadth of SK Capital resources."
About Stellus Capital Management
Stellus was founded in 2012 when it spun out of the Direct Capital Unit of the D. E. Shaw group. Stellus' senior team, which helped create the Direct Capital Unit in 2004, has been investing together in the middle market for 18 years. Stellus focuses on a range of industries, including Business Services, Consumer & Retail, Healthcare, Industrials, and Media & Technology. Since 2004, the Stellus team has deployed over $8 billion into more than 350 middle market companies, developing a broad and deep expertise in this segment of the private investing market. Stellus currently has approximately $2.6 billion in assets under management, with offices in Houston, TX, the Washington, D.C. area, and Charlotte, NC. Learn more at www.stelluscapital.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005154/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.