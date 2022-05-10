India Cheese Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cheese Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cheese market in India reached a value of INR 56.7 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach INR 211.5 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.3% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

India is currently the world's largest producer of milk owing to which the cheese market holds significant growth potential. With the rising influence of western cuisines and inflating disposable incomes, consumers are now shifting from paneer towards cheese, thereby increasing its demand in the country. In addition to this, manufacturers are introducing a number of flavored cheese products including pepper, garlic, red chili flakes, and oregano pickle, which cater to the different tastes and preferences of consumers in India.

Although cheese is extensively used in fast food items like pasta, pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, tacos, cakes, garlic bread, etc., it is also being included in traditional Indian recipes such as dosa, uttapam and parathas. With the growing working population and their altering food patterns, the fast food industry is experiencing a healthy growth which, in turn, is augmenting the demand for cheese.

Apart from this, with an increase in the number of organized retail outlets, numerous global players are now investing in the Indian cheese market. Moreover, several manufacturers are engaging in marketing campaigns through different advertising media like newspapers, televisions and social media platforms to increase awareness among consumers about the benefits of cheese. These factors are anticipated to boost the consumption of cheese in the upcoming years.

