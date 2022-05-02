Valor Compounding Pharmacy: Compound Medications as an Alternative Treatment for Mental Health

Valor Compounding Pharmacy offers new alternatives to manage anxiety and depression amid the growing U.S. mental health crisis

Valor Compounding Pharmacy offers low-dose naltrexone, ketamine, and other alternative treatment options for the growing mental health crisis in the United States. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 1 in 5 adults (52.9 million people) in the U.S. experience mental illness, which is among the leading common health conditions. This number has doubled since the beginning of COVID-19, evidencing that the numbers are increasing rapidly.

Access to mental health care has been one of the main topics of conversation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Valor Compounding Pharmacy specializes in working with telehealth practices, mental health clinics, and psychiatrists, aiming to contribute to the removal of barriers to treatment. After a seamless and transparent screening process, Valor Compounding Pharmacy partners with telehealth companies and brings high-quality compound medications such as low-dose naltrexone and ketamine to their patients' doorstep.

"We work with a variety of psychiatrists and mental health professionals who treat anxiety and treatment-resistant depression with ketamine troches, sublingual tablets, or nasal sprays," says Lauren Honda, Rph, Pharmacist In Charge and Director of Compliance. "It is important to remember that ketamine is a controlled substance, and we have procedures in place to ensure compliance efforts while also providing flat-rate pricing, free shipping, and fast turnaround."

In addition to compounded medications, Valor Compounding Pharmacy has hand-picked a top-of-the-line set of dietary supplement bundles that may support patients' conditions. Patients can now visit Valor Compounding Pharmacy's website, order their supplement bundles without a prescription, and have them delivered to their doorstep. First-time patients to Valor's supplement e-store are offered a one-time 20% discount on their entire cart, and purchases of bundles come with a 15% discount, all year long.

Valor Compounding Pharmacy's most popular supplement bundle is the Mental Health and Wellness Bundle, which focuses on energy and stress tolerance, cognitive health, and nutritional needs to help you stay active, maintain overall health with the magnesium, vitamin D, omega-3, and a proprietary blend of 13 concentrated extracts and phytonutrients it contains.

Valor Compounding Pharmacy also has additional health supplement bundles that focus on sports and wellness, joints, aging, menstruation, prenatal, menopause, digestion, thyroid, heart, and sexual health, and general kids' health.

Valor Compounding Pharmacy™, Inc. is a multi-state licensed 503A facility housing both sterile and non-sterile laboratories, located in Berkeley, CA. PCAB and LegitScript accredited, Valor is a specialized pharmacy that makes custom medications that are not otherwise commercially available in retail drug stores. Valor's focus areas include mental health, pain management, and women's and men's health. As a proactive partner in patient health care, Valor Compounding Pharmacy offers Flat-Rate Pricing, Fast Turnaround, and Free 2-Day Shipping. Valor works with a network of providers, Telehealth practices, patients, health systems/institutions, and research scientists in multiple states in the United States.

