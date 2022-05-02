Moses & Singer Launches Healthcare/Life Sciences Privacy and Cybersecurity Consulting Firm MS Strategic Solutions

Moses & Singer announced the launch of its new consulting company, MS Strategic Solutions LLC, to provide diverse strategic and advisory services to clients in digital healthcare/ life sciences sectors and beyond. The independent consulting company will operate separately from the law firm.

The scope of services offered by MS Strategic Solutions is focused on three primary areas: 1) clinical research advisory and compliance services, 2) cybersecurity and privacy services, 3) emerging company and general digital health/life sciences consulting and advisory services. Founded in response to client demand, the goal is to provide a single source for emerging and well-established organizations seeking both legal counsel and strategic business advice and consulting services.

Moses & Singer Healthcare and Privacy & Cybersecurity practice lawyers Linda A. Malek, F. Lisa Murtha, and Jason E. Johnson will spearhead the service offerings. Their privacy and cybersecurity services will be enhanced through a partnership with B. Riley Advisory Services, a leader in health information technology forensics and security.

"Our clients are demanding more diverse service offerings, alternative fee arrangements, and new holistic models for service delivery with the same high-level engagement they are accustomed to from our firm," said Managing Partner Dean Swagert. "With the launch of MS Strategic Solutions we are answering that need. The combined experience and backgrounds of our partners and consultants will greatly augment the level of service clients can expect."

MS Strategic Solutions will provide a single source for emerging and well-established organizations seeking legal counsel, strategic business advice and consulting support. Services range from cross-industry business and regulatory consulting to clinical trial design, research operational assistance, cybersecurity policy, and procedure development, and much more.

"With mounting challenges unique to healthcare and life sciences, particularly in navigating the rapidly changing regulatory environment, we are eager to provide clients with an enhanced level of advisory and legal services from one source," said Healthcare and Privacy & Cybersecurity practices chair Linda Malek. "It's a more comprehensive and business-oriented approach to assist clients with their operations while continuing to give them the benefit of experienced practitioners."

MS Strategic Solutions aims to break out of the traditional service packages model and provide a structure for in-depth business and strategy counsel all under one roof.

About Moses & Singer

Since 1919, Moses & Singer LLP has represented diverse businesses and successful individuals and their families. Among the firm's broad array of U.S. and international clients are industry leaders in banking and finance, entertainment, media, real estate, healthcare, and advertising and communication. The firm's attorneys advise clients on complex transactions that involve financing, securities, mergers and acquisitions, insolvency, intellectual property and digital media, fiduciary and tax issues. They are advocates in commercial, real estate and intellectual property litigation, white-collar criminal cases, family disputes and business reorganizations and bankruptcies. The firm's single office in the Chrysler Building in New York City provides an environment of collaboration to focus on personal service and value.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005609/en/