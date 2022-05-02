Moses & Singer Launches Healthcare/Life Sciences Privacy and Cybersecurity Consulting Firm MS Strategic Solutions

Moses & Singer announced the launch of its new consulting company, MS Strategic Solutions LLC, to provide diverse strategic and advisory services to clients in digital healthcare/ life sciences sectors and beyond. The independent consulting company will operate separately from the law firm.
The scope of services offered by MS Strategic Solutions is focused on three primary areas: 1) clinical research advisory and compliance services, 2) cybersecurity and privacy services, 3) emerging company and general digital health/life sciences consulting and advisory services. Founded in response to client demand, the goal is to provide a single source for emerging and well-established organizations seeking both legal counsel and strategic business advice and consulting services.
Moses & Singer Healthcare and Privacy & Cybersecurity practice lawyers Linda A. Malek, F. Lisa Murtha, and Jason E. Johnson will spearhead the service offerings. Their privacy and cybersecurity services will be enhanced through a partnership with B. Riley Advisory Services, a leader in health information technology forensics and security.
"Our clients are demanding more diverse service offerings, alternative fee arrangements, and new holistic models for service delivery with the same high-level engagement they are accustomed to from our firm," said Managing Partner Dean Swagert. "With the launch of MS Strategic Solutions we are answering that need. The combined experience and backgrounds of our partners and consultants will greatly augment the level of service clients can expect."
MS Strategic Solutions will provide a single source for emerging and well-established organizations seeking legal counsel, strategic business advice and consulting support. Services range from cross-industry business and regulatory consulting to clinical trial design, research operational assistance, cybersecurity policy, and procedure development, and much more.
"With mounting challenges unique to healthcare and life sciences, particularly in navigating the rapidly changing regulatory environment, we are eager to provide clients with an enhanced level of advisory and legal services from one source," said Healthcare and Privacy & Cybersecurity practices chair Linda Malek. "It's a more comprehensive and business-oriented approach to assist clients with their operations while continuing to give them the benefit of experienced practitioners."
MS Strategic Solutions aims to break out of the traditional service packages model and provide a structure for in-depth business and strategy counsel all under one roof.
About Moses & Singer
Since 1919, Moses & Singer LLP has represented diverse businesses and successful individuals and their families. Among the firm's broad array of U.S. and international clients are industry leaders in banking and finance, entertainment, media, real estate, healthcare, and advertising and communication. The firm's attorneys advise clients on complex transactions that involve financing, securities, mergers and acquisitions, insolvency, intellectual property and digital media, fiduciary and tax issues. They are advocates in commercial, real estate and intellectual property litigation, white-collar criminal cases, family disputes and business reorganizations and bankruptcies. The firm's single office in the Chrysler Building in New York City provides an environment of collaboration to focus on personal service and value.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005609/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.