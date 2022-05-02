Sherweb Adds Microsoft Government Community Cloud Licenses to Its Offering

Sherweb, a cloud marketplace leader and Microsoft Gold partner, announced today that it has added Microsoft Government Community Cloud (GCC) licenses to their robust catalog of market-leading cloud solutions.
GCC is a unique Microsoft offering for United States federal, state, local and tribal governments, as well as contractors holding or processing data on behalf of the U.S. government. These Microsoft 365 offers comply with federal data and security requirements for cloud services and interested organizations must go through a validation process to ensure eligibility.
"This is big news for government agencies who want more choice when it comes to their Microsoft licenses. Sherweb is proud to provide MSPs with a competitive offering and the five-star service we're known for throughout the channel," says Michael Slater, Head of Sales Channel Marketplace at Sherweb.
This addition enables Sherweb partners to better serve governmental clients through the Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program and ensure they have secure solutions that meet their needs.
Find out more about Government Community Cloud.
About Sherweb
More than 6,500 partners and 80,000 companies worldwide grow their business using Sherweb's value-added services. We support our customers with business strategies, cloud services, operations and expertise. Whatever their business, we can help them reach their full potential by creating a tailored approach to their needs. Find out what you can achieve: www.sherweb.com
