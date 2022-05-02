playAWARDS Partners With Experiential Entertainment Brand Lighthouse Immersive to Bring All-new Rewards to Global Community of PLAYSTUDIOS Gamers

Partnership brings exclusive Lighthouse Immersive rewards to playAWARDS portfolio, beginning with Immersive Van Gogh exhibit on the Las Vegas Strip

playAWARDS, the loyalty marketing division of mobile gaming leader PLAYSTUDIOS, has added experiential entertainment brand Lighthouse Immersive to its growing portfolio of reward partners. Lighthouse Immersive is the creative force behind the Immersive Van Gogh experience that showcases the works of Vincent van Gogh through 500,000 cubic feet of projection mapping, 60,600 frames of video, and 90,000,000 pixels. The experience is currently running in fourteen different cities throughout the United States and Canada. Players of PLAYSTUDIOS mobile apps can now exchange loyalty points earned during free gameplay for complimentary and specially priced tickets to Immersive Van Gogh, on the Las Vegas Strip, located at Lighthouse Artspace Las Vegas in The Shops at Crystals.

"Lighthouse specializes in the kind of cutting-edge, immersive experiences that our audience of players loves to see," says Head of playAWARDS Rob Oseland.

Lighthouse Immersive joins a lineup of playAWARDS partners with celebrated brands offering unique experiences across the globe, including MGM Resorts International, IHG Hotels and Resorts, City Winery, and Wolfgang Puck.

"As we expand our immersive experience offerings around the world, we are eager to partner with innovative brands that understand the fast-growing mobile consumer," says Immersive Van Gogh producer Corey Ross. "What PLAYSTUDIOS and playAWARDS have built is unrivaled in loyalty marketing, and together we can introduce an all-new audience to these incredibly unique experiences, and watch them gain a new appreciation for art."

Players can access Lighthouse Immersive rewards through the Rewards store on PLAYSTUDIOS mobile apps – myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Bingo, my KONAMI Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, POP! Slots, and MGM Slots Live. PLAYSTUDIOS apps are available to download free on iOS, Android, Kindle, and Facebook.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. MYPS creator of the groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty platform is a publisher and developer of award-winning mobile games, including the iconic Tetris® mobile app, POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, my KONAMI Slots, myVEGAS Bingo, and MGM Slots Live. The playAWARDS loyalty platform enables players to earn real-world rewards from a global collection of iconic hospitality, entertainment, and leisure brands. playAWARDS partners include MGM Resorts International, Wolfgang Puck, Norwegian Cruise Line, Resorts World, IHG, Bowlero, Gray Line Tours, and Hippodrome Casino among others. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS apps combine the best elements of popular casual games with compelling real-world benefits. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit www.playstudios.com.

About Lighthouse Immersive

Lighthouse Immersive creates, produces, and distributes innovative digital immersive art experiences through its experiential entertainment multiplex digital art galleries, aiming to cultivate community and creativity through large-scale events and exhibitions of all art forms. Lighthouse Immersive offers versatile spaces for creators to present their work while engaging audiences in unique art experiences that encourage dialogue and inspire new artistic creations. Lighthouse Immersive has produced the world premiere of Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive Frida Kahlo and Immersive Klimt: Revolution to more than 21 North American cities. Recognized as the leader in immersive art experiences, Lighthouse Immersive custom-designs each of their venues, named Lighthouse ArtSpace, to distinctly envelop the various architectural settings they inhabit, it operates galleries in a range of historic venues including refurbished industrial and retail spaces.

Since 2021, the company has opened or is opening 21 new galleries in North American cities including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Boston and Denver, and is currently expanding into additional markets. To date, Lighthouse Immersive has sold over 4.8 million tickets to Immersive Van Gogh across North America, with Artnet calling it "one of the largest coordinated art phenomena of all time."

