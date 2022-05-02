Milliken & Company Makes Forbes Best Employers for Diversity List

Milliken & Company, a leading diversified manufacturer, has made the Forbes Best Employers for Diversity list in 2022. On the heels of receiving the 2022 America's Best Midsize Employers designation and being named to the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies list, Milliken showcases an external commitment to raising the bar on workplace culture.
"At Milliken, we know that building an inclusive culture directly contributes to our success as a company," shares Halsey Cook, president and CEO for Milliken & Company. "When our associates bring authentic and diverse perspectives to work, we unlock excellence and innovation."
Milliken strives to engage its workforce by building an associate-centric culture. In addition to offering resources that position mental and physical well-being, flexibility, safety, and productivity, Milliken prioritizes initiatives that foster inclusivity within the workplace. The company made its commitment to an inclusive associate community part of its 2025 Sustainability Goals, which the company reports on annually. Milliken increased diversity among its U.S.-based salaried associates by 8% in 2021 using a combination of inclusion efforts and best practices, with efforts to enhance diversity further as Milliken progresses toward the 2025 milestone.
"We strive to be a place where our associates can bring their true selves to work each day," explains Craig Haydamack, chief human resources officer for Milliken & Company. "External validation like this buoys our efforts and encourages us to continue forward."
Along with Statista, Inc., Forbes curates this list, which includes 500 companies across multiple industries, by surveying more than 60,000 U.S. employees on four criteria: direct and indirect recommendations, diversity among top executives, and diversity engagement indicators. A complete list of recipients can be found here.
About Milliken
Milliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow's breakthroughs today. From industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations, Milliken creates products that enhance people's lives and deliver solutions for its customers and communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile, flooring, chemical and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity and excellence to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken's curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.
