Estrella Media's Iconic Radio Station Que Buena Los Angeles Launches 'Somos LA' Marketing Campaign

Legendary Artists Jenni Rivera, Vicente Fernandez, and Chalino Sanchez join current Icons Grupo Firme, Banda MS, Angela Aguilar, Christian Nodal, Carin Leon to Drive the Power of Regional Mexican Music

Que Buena Los Angeles (105.5/94.3 FM), the famous Spanish language Regional Mexican music radio station owned by Estrella Media, today unveiled its new logo and marketing campaign. "Somos LA, Aqui Suenan las que Pegan" is the new campaign for the station that reflects and represents the unity and inspiration of Latinos through Regional Mexican music.

The campaign will feature a new suite of creative centered on some of the legends and current icons of Regional Mexican music who have been featured on Que Buena Los Angeles, and on its sister station in Riverside (96.1 FM).

Artists to be featured in the year-long campaign include legendary artists Jenni Rivera, Vicente Fernandez, and Chalino Sanchez, and current icons like Grupo Firme, Banda MS, Christian Nodal, Angela Aguilar, Carin Leon, Gerardo Ortiz, El Fantasma, Julion Alvarez, and Dos Carnales, with more added to the campaign this fall. To watch the Que Buena Los Angeles "Hall of Fame" video click here.

"Que Buena Los Angeles has been the heart and soul of the city for over 20 years," said Eddie Leon, EVP, Radio Programming and Events, Estrella Media. "We are Regional Mexican music. We have a rich history with the legends and the new leaders in the genre like Grupo Firme, Banda MS, Angela Aguilar, and Christian Nodal in supporting and promoting their music and the culture. Fans in LA and Riverside will see a fresh, strong look that mirrors themselves and the music that we play every day. Somos Latinos. Somos Que Buena, we are LA."

As part of the launch, the current superstars of Regional Mexican music will be joining the station's renowned national morning show, Don Cheto Al Aire, as well as DJ's Marlene Quinto and Compa Radio.

Confirmed are:

Don Cheto Al Aire Show – all interviews at 9 a.m. PT

Monday, May 2 – Angela Aguilar (9 a.m. PT)

Tuesday, May 3 – Special guest (9 a.m. PT)

Wednesday, May 4 – Julion Alvarez (9 a.m. PT)

Thursday, May 5 – Christian Nodal, also premiering his new single (9 a.m. PT)

Friday, May 6 – Pepe Aguilar, presenting his new CD (9 a.m. PT)

Monday, May 9 – Special guest (9 a.m. PT)

Tuesday, May 10 – Gerardo Ortiz (9 a.m. PT)

Wednesday, May 11 – Carin Leon (9 a.m. PT)

Thursday, May 12 – Fantasma (9 a.m. PT), Dos Carnales (10:30 a.m. PT)

Friday, May 13 – Grupo Firme (9 a.m. PT)

Marlene Quinto show – all interviews at 1 p.m. PT

Tuesday, May 3 – Vicente Fernandez tribute (1 p.m. PT)

Thursday, May 5 – Family of Jenni Rivera (1 p.m. PT)

Compa Radio show – all interviews at 5 p.m. PT

Monday, May 2 – Chalino Sánchez tribute with Marisela Sanchez, widow of Chalino Sánchez (5 p.m. PT)

Tuesday, May 10 – Gerardo Ortiz (5 p.m. PT)

The logo and brand imaging were unveiled to over 30,000 fans at the stations' free Cinco de Mayo concerts in Los Angeles and Ontario on Sunday, May 1. Leaning into the music and musicians who have been showcased on the celebrated radio station, the marketing campaign creative will feature some of the top artists in Regional Mexican music, with creative assets being debuted in paid marketing buys across Southern California today, including the Que Buena Los Angeles "Hall of Fame" video launching today featuring the artists in the campaign.

To view the first wave of campaign artwork click here.

About Estrella Media, Inc.

Estrella Media is a leading Spanish-language media company and one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language video and audio content for multiplatform distribution worldwide, with a library of over 20,000 hours of original video content.

Estrella Media's content studio feeds all its digital and linear media platforms, including EstrellaTV, its national broadcast television network that is seen in over 60 million U.S. households on 16 owned or operated stations and over 33 affiliated stations, as well as through cable and satellite providers and digital streaming platforms; Estrella News, the first 24/7 Spanish-language multiplatform digital news network in the U.S.; and Estrella Games, the first 24/7 curated Spanish-language game show channel in the U.S. In 2021, Estrella Media's digital content surpassed one billion viewership minutes.

Estrella Media also owns and operates 14 radio stations and the Don Cheto Radio Network, airing on 33 affiliated stations throughout the U.S., featuring one of the nation's most popular radio talents, Don Cheto. Estrella Media also produces large-scale music festivals, concerts, and special events throughout the U.S.

To learn more about Estrella Media and see company updates, please visit Estrella Media at estrellamedia.com, and follow us on Twitter @Estrellamedia_, Facebook @Estrellamediainc, and LinkedIn @Estrella Media, Inc.

