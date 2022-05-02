Best's Review Focuses on Regulatory, Social and Investment Concerns of ESG

The May issue of Best's Review features discussions with insurance executives and industry experts about environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues:
- "ESG Under Insurance Regulatory Spotlight" examines regulatory challenges that insurers in the United States and United Kingdom are facing when it comes to ESG, including the growing need for a consistent level of transparency.
- "Focus on ESG Expands Beyond Environmental, Energy" looks at sustainable investing and the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion among insurers' ESG concerns.
- "For ESG Investors, It's Getting Easier to Be Green" explains the challenges of implementing an ESG-conscious investing strategy and the uncertainties that lie ahead in terms of returns.
Also included in the May issue:
- The joining of two influential P&I clubs would create one of the world's largest marine mutuals, as explained in "Marine Mutuals North P&I, Standard Club in Merger Talks."
- Foresters Financial's new wellness platform aims to engage members across the whole spectrum of health as discussed in "App Helps Life Insurer Inspire, Reward Healthy Lifestyles."
Best's Review is AM Best's monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best's Review is available here.
AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.
Copyright © 2022 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005614/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.