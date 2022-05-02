Textel Awarded NICE DEVone Application Certification

Textel, the full-service, cloud-based texting platform for business and contact centers, was awarded NICE's NICE DEVone Application Certification. The distinction assures NICE CXone customers that Textel's innovative cloud texting and multimedia messaging service (MMS) is a trusted solution that meets specific quality, performance, and security requirements upon technical integration.

By replacing the need for phone calls, Textel's advanced texting platform lets users increase revenue while dramatically reducing operational costs. Built seamlessly into NICE's CXone platform, the multi-directional texting solution provides full SMS and MMS capability on existing long-code and short-code numbers, letting customers communicate faster and more efficiently than on traditional channels (email, voice, chat). With features like skills-based routing, agent-initiated and blast outbound capabilities, agentless textbots, Interactive Text Response (ITR), call deflection, and group texting functionality, agents can now oversee multiple interactions simultaneously. And, with full transcript reporting and analytics, managers have the tools they need to coach agents.

NICE's CXone platform takes a holistic approach to improving both agent and customer experiences, helping organizations of all sizes modernize and remain agile and resilient in today's increasingly digital landscape with omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce optimization, automation, and artificial intelligence.

"NICE has been a key partner of ours for several years now, and together we have brought the power of texting to major brands around the world," said Textel Founder and CEO James Diel. "Receiving the DEVone certification is both an honor and a testament to the success of our relationship. We're excited to continue to grow with NICE and help businesses adopt texting so we can all hang up the phone and get a little more time back in our busy lives."

"The NICE CXone DEVone ecosystem creates opportunities for innovation and extends the power of the NICE CXone portfolio by providing a simple path to trusted applications and technology," said Paul Jarman, NICE CXone CEO. "We're pleased to present Textel with the DEVone Application Certification, reiterating our belief in the value their solutions can bring to NICE customers."

About Textel

Founded in 2014, Textel is the rapidly growing texting platform for businesses and contact centers that is specifically designed to enhance the customer experience, increase customer engagement, improve contact center performance, and drive revenue. With over 1,000 customers around the world, Textel is the texting platform for contact centers that want to communicate faster and more efficiently than traditional channels (email, voice, chat). Visit Textel on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About NICE

With NICE NICE, it's never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world's #1 cloud-native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

