Ingram Micro Releases 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Ingram Micro Inc. today published its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The annual report highlights Ingram Micro's efforts to address the ESG issues that are material to the company's global stakeholders and is a transparent look at Ingram Micro's successes and challenges over the past year. It also features the beneficial social impacts the company's associates and partners have made over the past year in Ingram Micro communities from the Philippines to Poland, and everywhere in between.

"I am pleased with our progress in 2021 and the commitment we're making to accelerate our ESG performance and deliver even greater improvements in 2022 and the years beyond," said Paul Bay, Ingram Micro's chief executive officer. "As Ingram Micro's new CEO, our current ESG commitments, including the establishment and execution of new, science-based targets, is one of my top priorities. We are grateful for the support we've received from Platinum Equity, as well as the leadership from our executive team and our global associate community, and we look forward to sharing further developments in the coming months."

In 2021, Ingram Micro experienced continued business growth as it supported tens of thousands of customers and partners worldwide by providing essential critical infrastructure equipment and services during the second year of the global pandemic. Along with pursuing continued success, Ingram Micro remains focused on the company's non-financial performance in all ESG-related areas to create positive impacts for people and the planet, thereby supporting the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Going forward, Ingram Micro plans to continue to expand its ESG program, including the development of new environmental, social, and governance goals for the 2021-2030 time period, new measurement and reporting platforms, and a focus on practical solutions for the company's most material ESG challenges.

