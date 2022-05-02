Manhattan West Appoints Evren Ozdemir as Chief Operating Officer

Former Citadel and Point72 leader joins minority-led investment firm to continue rapid growth and scale alternative asset management division

Manhattan West, a global strategic investment firm, today announced it has appointed Evren Ozdemir to serve as Chief Operating Officer. In the newly created role, Ozdemir will lead the firm's infrastructure build-out and strategic initiatives to continue scaling its vertically integrated platform of services and investments.

Prior to joining Manhattan West, Ozdemir was most recently at Surveyor Capital, a unit of Citadel, where he served as Deputy COO. With decades of leadership experience in investment management, Ozdemir is well-positioned to lead alongside CEO and Founding Principal Lorenzo Esparza to help Manhattan West grow into a leading alternative asset manager.

Manhattan West's in-house portfolio managers build and direct the firm's bespoke alternative investment strategies in Private Equity, Venture Capital, Real Estate, Digital Assets and Private Debt funds. By providing unique access to diversifying alternative investment strategies, the firm's client base of athletes, entertainers, and high-net-worth individuals and families can experience attractive risk-adjusted returns, in addition to personalized, concierge-style client service.

"Lorenzo and I share a vision for the future of asset management. The marketplace is seeking access to differentiated returns in the form of alternative investments and Manhattan West is delivering that by building a team of top-tier talent and a proprietary, modern investment platform," said Ozdemir. "Joining Manhattan West's entrepreneurial, tight-knit culture has me energized and ready to roll up my sleeves and start building alongside our top-notch team."

Ozdemir was with Goldman Sachs before he joined Point72 Asset Management where he rose through the ranks throughout his nine-year stint at the firm. His diverse experience at hedge funds, investment banks and fintechs make him well-positioned to assume the role of COO at Manhattan West.

"It was clear to me from the moment I met Evren that he would play an integral role in managing the strategic direction of Manhattan West as we strive to curate innovative investment solutions to meet the distinct needs of our clients," said Esparza. "His prestigious background and proven effectiveness as a leader make Evren the perfect fit for our leadership team."

Throughout its near-six years in business since Esparza broke away from J.P. Morgan to launch the firm, Manhattan West has increased its headcount by nearly 50% each year. As the firm's Private Wealth, Business Management, Tax, and Alternative Investments verticals have grown, Manhattan West has experienced robust asset and revenue growth under Esparza's leadership and the firm is expected to continue its rapid ascent following Ozdemir's arrival. For more information about Manhattan West's diverse team and investment approach, please visit manhattanwest.com.

About Manhattan West

Manhattan West is a global strategic investment firm based in Los Angeles that provides financial services including business management, tax, insurance, and planning as well as proprietary alternative investments across multiple asset classes including Private Equity, Venture Capital, Real Estate, Private Debt, and traditional equity and fixed income portfolios. To learn more about us, please visit manhattanwest.com.

