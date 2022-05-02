The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. ("Innovative Industrial Properties" or the "Company") IIPR securities between May 7, 2020 and April 13, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Innovative Industrial Properties investors have until June 24, 2022, to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On April 14, 2022, before market hours, Blue Orca Capital released a report alleging, among other things, that Innovative Industrial Properties is "a marijuana bank masquerading as a [real estate investment trust ("REIT")]," and that the Company's model is "to conduct sale-leaseback transactions with cannabis producers who are otherwise prohibited from borrowing money because of federal regulations."

On this news, the Company's stock fell $13.76, or 7.5%, to close at $169.68 per share on April 14, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company's focus is to be a cannabis company lender rather than a real estate investment trust; (2) that the true values of the Company's properties are significantly lower than Innovative Industrial Properties represents; (3) existential issues in its top customers; (4) that as a result, its top customers may not be able to continue making payments to the Company, which would face significant issues replacing these customers; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

