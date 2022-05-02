Bojangles Reenlists Camo Big Bo Boxes for Second Tour of Duty

Proceeds from boxes, plus new roundup campaign to benefit Folds of Honor

Back by popular demand and just in time for Military Appreciation Month this May, Bojangles is reintroducing its camo-themed Big Bo Boxes to benefit military families.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005598/en/

Back by popular demand and just in time for Military Appreciation Month this May, Bojangles is reintroducing its camo-themed Big Bo Boxes to benefit military families. (Photo: Bojangles)

In stores beginning today through May 29, or while supplies last, fans can once again purchase camo-themed Big Bo Box family meals, and $1 from each box sold will be donated to Folds of Honor, a not-for-profit organization that provides educational scholarships to families of fallen or wounded soldiers.

New this year at participating locations is the addition of a round-up option, giving customers the opportunity to round their ticket of any purchase to the nearest dollar with proceeds also going to the Folds of Honor donation. This way, customers that want to support the mission without purchasing a family meal can do so as well from May 2 through June 12.

"We're thrilled to offer our Big Bo Box family meals in the meaningful camo theme representing our brave military men and women, and to partner with Folds of Honor again this year," said Jackie Woodward, chief brand and marketing officer for Bojangles. "Since last year's successful campaign, we've been impatiently waiting for May to arrive so we can do it again. Get yours while you can!"

Families can enjoy their favorite Big Bo Box meals packaged in an eye-catching – or should we say invisible – camouflaged box while supporting an organization that champions our military heroes. Since 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 35,000 academic scholarships totaling about $160 million. Last year, Bojangles' donation from the camo promotion raised enough to award 163 scholarships to military families.

"We are so grateful to our friends at Bojangles for again supporting us and the military families that we serve," said Lt Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. "Last year's innovative program was an absolute success and truly made life-changing differences for so many students. Bojangles understands the importance of education and strives to make a positive impact."

Featuring the Folds of Honor logo printed on each box, each Big Bo Box family meal comes ready to serve with eight, 12 or 20 pieces of hand-breaded, Cajun-spiced chicken; Southern fixins; made-from-scratch, buttermilk biscuits; and a half-gallon of Legendary Iced Tea®. Family meals are available at all Bojangles restaurants in the drive-thru or for takeout, and via delivery through DoorDash, Postmates or UberEats in most markets.

For more information, visit www.Bojangles.com/FOH.

About Bojangles, Inc.

Bojangles, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixins (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. Currently, Bojangles has approximately 760 system-wide restaurants in 14 states. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master's degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor's degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 35,000 scholarships totaling about $160 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 41 percent are minorities. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on GuideStar. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005598/en/