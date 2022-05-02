Hexion Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

Hexion Inc. today released its 2021 Sustainability Report featuring the company's ongoing progress and accomplishments in enhancing safety, sustainability and social responsibility.
"Our sustainability metrics are not simply targets; rather, they are firm commitments that we've made to our associates, the communities in which we operate and our customers to operate our business responsibly," said Craig Rogerson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am proud of the sustainability and safety accomplishments achieved by our talented associates in 2021. Going forward, we remain committed to continuous improvement in all facets of our sustainability initiatives."
Hexion's 2021 Sustainability Report can be viewed at https://www.hexion.com/en-us/company/responsibility/sustainability and focuses on several key accomplishments in 2021, including:
Safety and Operational Excellence
- When compared to other chemical companies that share safety performance data with the American Chemistry Council (ACC), Hexion drove recordable injury rates to well below the average for companies of its size. While the Company always strives for zero incidents, 2021 saw Hexion record the lowest Occupational Injury and Illness Rate (OIIR) in its history.
- Hexion's total "Environmental Events," which includes any reportable releases and/or wastewater or air exceedances, was also the lowest in the Company's history.
- The Company received its first ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award, bestowed by the United States Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR Program, for the Company's many successes in waste reduction and energy efficiency.
- The Company announced its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20 percent by 2030. Hexion's commitment encompasses "Scope 1" and "Scope 2" emissions, which are direct and indirect greenhouse emissions from operations and consumed energy. The Company is also reviewing its "Scope 3" emissions, which are those associated with all other aspects of our business.
- Hexion joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.
- Hexion received multiple Responsible Care® awards from the ACC in recognition of its efforts to keep employee health and safety and environmental sustainability at the forefront of its operations.
Market Innovation
- The Company accelerated production of ArmorBuilt™, a fire-resistant material for wooden utility poles and other applications, through two expansions of its Portland manufacturing site. As previously announced, Hexion remains committed to having all new products incorporate sustainable attributes by 2030.
- In June 2021, Hexion announced that it was ranked among the top four companies in the North American chemical sector according to an environmental, social and governance (ESG) Assessment from V.E, part of Moody's ESG Solutions. V.E's ESG Assessments measure the extent to which a company is managing ESG-related risks and opportunities.
Social Responsibility
- For the second consecutive year, Hexion is supporting the Future of STEM Scholars Initiative (FOSSI), the chemical industry's collaborative equity, diversity, and inclusion initiative aimed at creating pathways for underrepresented groups to enter and succeed in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) careers in the chemical industry. FOSSI is a partnership between the American Chemistry Council, the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, Chemours and the HBCU Week Foundation. Interested scholars can find more information at https://futureofstemscholars.org/fossi.
- The Company introduced the Associate Volunteer Grant Program to encourage volunteering and recognize associates for their community service efforts. Hexion associates dedicated nearly 2,700 hours to volunteering in 2021.
- We joined more than 400 leading US employers in support of the Human Rights Campaign's Business Coalition for the Equality Act.
- We expanded our Code of Conduct with company-wide policies on Human Rights and by requiring annual associate diversity, equity, and inclusion training.
About the Company
Based in Columbus, Ohio, Hexion Inc. is a global leader in thermoset resins. Hexion Inc. serves the global adhesive, coatings, and industrial markets through a broad range of thermoset technologies, performance materials and technical support for customers in a diverse range of applications and industries. Additional information about Hexion Inc., its products and sustainability is available at www.hexion.com.
