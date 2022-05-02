DenMat Holdings, LLC Today Announces the Appointment of Felix Silva as Its New Director of Laboratory Operations

DenMat Holdings, LLC ("DenMat") has hired Felix Silva, CDT as its new Director of Laboratory Operations. Effective March 15, 2022, Mr. Silva takes over leadership of the company's dental laboratory focusing on high-end esthetic fixed restorations, implant services and clear orthodontic aligners.

"We are thrilled to have Felix on the team," says Robert Cartagena, Chief Operating Officer. "We conducted a thorough search and Felix's background and experience align perfectly with the leadership needs of our world class dental laboratory here in California. The combination of years of experience in managing highly esthetic labs coupled with his deep experience and skills in lean manufacturing will help drive even more growth in the DenMat laboratory for years to come."

Felix Silva, CDT began his career in Dental Technology graduating from Texas State Technical College in 1989. Demonstrating initiative from the start, Felix earned a fast-track into management by owning and operating several successful Dental Labs implementing extensive internal control policies and procedures that increased both analog and digital production while minimizing costs through process improvements and efficiencies. Felix brings 33 years of experience to DenMat developed during a rich and varied career in Dental Technology. Coming from both Vice President of Operations and Director of Laboratory Operations positions at National Dentex (NDX) and Dental Services Group (DSG), two of the largest dental laboratory network groups, Felix's scope of experience has spanned virtually all aspects of management, including production, marketing, sales, team building, leadership, digital technology implementation and operational strategies.

Dedicated to building trust and relationships with a personalized service to dentists, Felix continues to enhance his craft and education being a recent graduate of the prestigious Dawson Academy. Spurring his desire and passion to bring the latest and greatest technology to his team, Felix is also a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), Faculty member at Spears Education and attends Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies (LVI Global).

As Director of Laboratory Operations, Felix will report directly to Mr. Nicholas Gonzales, Vice President of Manufacturing and is responsible for the management of the lab's entire workforce, as well as developing and implementing growth strategies as the company continues to expand the products and services offered.

"Felix is exactly the type of leader our lab needs. Our customers trust us with their most complex restorative cases," says David Casper, Chief Executive Officer. "With his background and education, Felix will help us continue to exceed their expectations."

About DenMat Laboratory:

DenMat is a global leader in the manufacturing of quality dental products and in the dental laboratory space. Founded in 1974, DenMat provides high-quality products and laboratory services to over 40,000 dentists in 119 countries. The laboratory was created in 1984, with the introduction of Cerinate veneers. In 2004, DenMat launched Lumineers, which has become the #1 patient requested veneer worldwide. In 2019, DenMat Lab introduced Perio Daily Defense and PerioRestore, which include laboratory fabricated custom trays used to treat periodontal disease. In 2020, OrthoClear clear aligners were launched, utilizing a fully digital workflow. The DenMat Laboratory is a flagship division of DenMat Holdings, LLC and is a center point for the Company's strategy for the future.

