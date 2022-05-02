Imperial Dade Adds Density in Midwest with Acquisition of Allied Eagle Supply

Transaction Represents 48th Acquisition for Leading Distributor of Foodservice Packaging and Janitorial Products
Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of food service packaging and janitorial supplies, today announced the acquisition of Allied Eagle Supply ("Allied Eagle" or the "Company"). The transaction represents the 48th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, Chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.
Headquartered in Detroit, MI with sales covering all of Michigan and Northern Ohio, Allied Eagle is a full-service provider of JanSan and hygiene products, services and solutions. The management team has built a strong reputation for its knowledgeable sales force, wide breadth of products, and high touch customer service. Now in partnership with Imperial Dade's market leading platform, Allied Eagle's customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.
"Allied Eagle is a market leading distributor in Michigan, and has an established reputation for customer service, which makes it a great addition to the Imperial Dade platform," said Robert Tillis. "Allied Eagle's commitment to customer service aligns well with Imperial Dade's philosophy and values. I am excited for the opportunity to partner with their team to further grow our business and continue to deliver high-quality solutions and services to our customers," said Jason Tillis.
"We are excited about the future of Allied Eagle under the leadership of Imperial Dade. On behalf of the Allied Eagle team, we look forward to joining the Imperial Dade organization and entering into this next chapter of growth," said Natalino Scappaticci, CEO of Allied Eagle Supply.
About Imperial Dade
Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 90,000 customers across North America. Since Chairman Robert Tillis and CEO Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in the food service packaging and janitorial supplies industry. For additional information, please visit www.imperialdade.com.
