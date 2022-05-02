KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Business Jet Securities 2022-1, LLC Secured Notes, Series 2022-1

KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by Business Jet Securities 2022-1, LLC. The Notes are newly issued asset-backed securities secured by payments due under the lease of, and loans secured by, business jet aircraft and the economic ownership of each business aircraft subject to an operating lease and terms of the fixed rate notes as of May 2, 2022.

As of March 31, 2022, the Aggregate Asset Value is approximately $754.1 million. The portfolio consists of 48 assets to 37 obligors. The average asset value is approximately $15.7 million and the weighted average remaining term is approximately 66 months with further detail regarding contract terminations provided below. Approximately 74.3% of the portfolio by asset value are operating leases, while 13.9% are finance leases and 11.8% are loans.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

