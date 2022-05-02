NewEdge Wealth Is Growing (Again)

The ultra high net worth wealth management firm further bolsters its ‘wealth' of experience by welcoming eight new team members to its headquarters

NewEdge Wealth, LLC, a registered investment adviser specializing in ultra high net worth, family office and institutional clients, is pleased to announce that it has added eight new team members to its rapidly growing firm. The new hires include four veteran advisors, Louis Bell, CIMA®, Stephen Bell, Marc Levitt, CIMA®, and Jamie Wolff, CDFA®, along with four additional support staff.

The new members are anything but ‘new' as they join NewEdge, with over a century of combined experience. Stephen Bell's career alone spans nearly six decades across various market cycles and Louis Bell and Marc Levitt are each multi-year Forbes' New York Best-In-State Wealth Advisor award winners. The advisors, along with Jamie Wolff, who has the added experience and CDFA qualifications to help meet the financial goals of divorcing clients, focus on delivering customized wealth strategies for ultra high net worth families, successful business owners and nonprofit organizations.

"When advisors like the Bell Levitt Group make a move, you know it is based on their years of experience and reflects our company's ability to serve their clients in a unique way," said John Straus, President of NewEdge Wealth. "We continue to attract top talent because this isn't just another wealth management firm. It's a firm that will give their clients the advantages they know they need."

"The energy at NewEdge Wealth is contagious," said Rob Sechan, CEO and Co-Founder of NewEdge Wealth. "We are on a mission to have the single best platform in the industry for advisors and their clients. With their immense talent and experience, Louis, Stephen, Marc and Jamie will no doubt be tremendous contributors to our success. We are excited to welcome them to the team."

NewEdge Wealth is a division of NewEdge Capital Group, which currently advises over $30 billion in client assets. The firm continues to experience rapid and strategic growth since its founding at the end of 2020. Since January alone, Robin Petty, Karen Glassman, and an advisory team out of Coral Gables, FL have all joined the thriving firm. During that time, wealth management industry icon Robert J. McCann was also appointed as the Co-Chairman of NewEdge Capital Group.

About NewEdge Wealth

NewEdge Wealth is a division of NewEdge Capital Group, LLC. NewEdge Capital Group has over $30 billion in client assets across multiple business lines and supports over 300 financial advisors servicing several thousand households, family offices and institutions comprising more than 75,000 client accounts.

NewEdge Wealth is designed to meet the needs of ultra high net worth, family office and institutional clients. The division seeks to provide a select group of clients with a personalized level of service and attention designed to help organize and simplify their lives, while also providing access to an expansive menu of institutional caliber products and services — all wrapped in technology that serves as the connective tissue between the client with the advisor to create a stronger, more personal relationship. Investment advisory services offered through NewEdge Wealth, LLC, a registered investment adviser. Securities offered through NewEdge Securities, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. NewEdge and its affiliates do not render advice on legal, tax and/or tax accounting matters to clients. Each client should consult his/her personal tax and/or legal advisor to learn about any potential tax or other implications that may result from acting on a particular recommendation. For more information, visit www.newedgewealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005545/en/