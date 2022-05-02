NewEdge Wealth Is Growing (Again)

The ultra high net worth wealth management firm further bolsters its ‘wealth' of experience by welcoming eight new team members to its headquarters
NewEdge Wealth, LLC, a registered investment adviser specializing in ultra high net worth, family office and institutional clients, is pleased to announce that it has added eight new team members to its rapidly growing firm. The new hires include four veteran advisors, Louis Bell, CIMA®, Stephen Bell, Marc Levitt, CIMA®, and Jamie Wolff, CDFA®, along with four additional support staff.
The new members are anything but ‘new' as they join NewEdge, with over a century of combined experience. Stephen Bell's career alone spans nearly six decades across various market cycles and Louis Bell and Marc Levitt are each multi-year Forbes' New York Best-In-State Wealth Advisor award winners. The advisors, along with Jamie Wolff, who has the added experience and CDFA qualifications to help meet the financial goals of divorcing clients, focus on delivering customized wealth strategies for ultra high net worth families, successful business owners and nonprofit organizations.
"When advisors like the Bell Levitt Group make a move, you know it is based on their years of experience and reflects our company's ability to serve their clients in a unique way," said John Straus, President of NewEdge Wealth. "We continue to attract top talent because this isn't just another wealth management firm. It's a firm that will give their clients the advantages they know they need."
"The energy at NewEdge Wealth is contagious," said Rob Sechan, CEO and Co-Founder of NewEdge Wealth. "We are on a mission to have the single best platform in the industry for advisors and their clients. With their immense talent and experience, Louis, Stephen, Marc and Jamie will no doubt be tremendous contributors to our success. We are excited to welcome them to the team."
NewEdge Wealth is a division of NewEdge Capital Group, which currently advises over $30 billion in client assets. The firm continues to experience rapid and strategic growth since its founding at the end of 2020. Since January alone, Robin Petty, Karen Glassman, and an advisory team out of Coral Gables, FL have all joined the thriving firm. During that time, wealth management industry icon Robert J. McCann was also appointed as the Co-Chairman of NewEdge Capital Group.
About NewEdge Wealth
NewEdge Wealth is a division of NewEdge Capital Group, LLC. NewEdge Capital Group has over $30 billion in client assets across multiple business lines and supports over 300 financial advisors servicing several thousand households, family offices and institutions comprising more than 75,000 client accounts.
NewEdge Wealth is designed to meet the needs of ultra high net worth, family office and institutional clients. The division seeks to provide a select group of clients with a personalized level of service and attention designed to help organize and simplify their lives, while also providing access to an expansive menu of institutional caliber products and services — all wrapped in technology that serves as the connective tissue between the client with the advisor to create a stronger, more personal relationship. Investment advisory services offered through NewEdge Wealth, LLC, a registered investment adviser. Securities offered through NewEdge Securities, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. NewEdge and its affiliates do not render advice on legal, tax and/or tax accounting matters to clients. Each client should consult his/her personal tax and/or legal advisor to learn about any potential tax or other implications that may result from acting on a particular recommendation. For more information, visit www.newedgewealth.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005545/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.