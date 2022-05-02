Intelligence and Investigations Expert Chris Ribeiro Joins Nardello & Co. as Managing Director

Nardello & Co., the global investigations firm, is pleased to announce that Chris Ribeiro has joined the firm as a Managing Director. He will be based in the New York office.

With two decades of government and private sector intelligence experience, Ribeiro has led investigations spanning six continents on issues as varied as geopolitical risk, illicit arms trafficking, technology and intellectual property theft, insider fraud and public corruption, and terrorism and online threats. He has particular expertise in strategic intelligence collection and analysis, technology-enabled research, complex litigation support, and physical and reputational threat monitoring and mitigation.

Ribeiro brings a strong national security background to Nardello and Co., derived from a decade of government service. He started his career as an intelligence analyst and briefer for the Central Intelligence Agency and subsequently served in the Intelligence Division of the New York City Police Department, supervising analysts conducting counterterrorism investigations. He was later a senior analyst in a Department of Energy Counterintelligence Field Office, investigating and evaluating espionage, terrorism, and insider threats.

At Nardello & Co., Ribeiro will work with the firm's senior teams, servicing law firms, multinational corporations, investment funds, government agencies, and NGOs.

"Chris' experience and strategic analysis expertise are an ideal fit for our team," said Dan Nardello, Chairman and CEO of Nardello & Co. "As global diligence efforts and threats increasingly require Chris' analytical skills and intelligence background, our clients will benefit from his unique skill set."

"It's a privilege to join Nardello & Co.'s exceptional team of industry-leading investigators," said Ribeiro. "In today's rapidly evolving digitized and globalized world, I'm excited to help clients identify and navigate risks, challenges, and opportunities."

Ribeiro joins Nardello & Co after nine years with a global corporate intelligence and investigations firm, where he led business intelligence for the Americas. He earned a Master of Advanced Study in mathematics from the University of Cambridge and his B.S. in physics from Yale University.

About Nardello & Co.

Nardello & Co. is a global investigations firm whose experienced professionals handle a broad range of issues including civil and white collar criminal litigation and arbitration support, due diligence, anti-corruption and fraud investigations, asset tracing, activist defense, political risk and strategic intelligence, digital investigations and cyber defense, monitorships and independent investigations, and compliance consulting.

Noted as the pre-eminent firm in the US market by Chambers & Partners, the firm's clients include the world's leading law firms and financial institutions, Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies, high-net-worth individuals and family offices, governments, NGOs, sports organizations, and academic institutions.

With offices in New York, London, Washington DC, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Dubai, Nardello & Co. maintains a professional staff that includes former US federal prosecutors, US and international lawyers, former law enforcement personnel and intelligence operatives, computer forensic experts, research analysts, former journalists, financial crime specialists, and forensic accountants.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005498/en/