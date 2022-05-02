Northwest's Premier Retirement Event Gets Personal Again

After a successful virtual event in 2021, the 8th Annual Retiremeet will again offer a day of in-person retirement education on retirement planning Saturday, May 14th, at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue, WA. This once-a-year event features some of America's top experts on retirement investing, income generation, senior housing, Medicare, and Social Security.

Created by a 35-year Puget Sound area financial talk host, Don McDonald, Retiremeet is a unique opportunity to learn from and interact with some incredible retirement professionals. When he first proposed the idea, McDonald believed that those approaching or in retirement "would benefit from the combined knowledge of multiple retirement planning authorities in one focused event."

At Retiremeet, attendees will hear from well-known speakers, including Paul Merriman, Consumerman Herb Weisbaum, with hosts Don McDonald and Tom Cock from Northwest Newsradio's popular program "Talking Real Money." The keynote address features Apollo Lepescu of Dimensional Fund Advisors sharing timely insights on inflation, interest rates, geopolitics, and the future of investing.

In-person tickets are $25 per person or $40 per couple and include food and parking. There is also an option to attend Retiremeet virtually at no cost.

More event details are available at www.Retiremeet.com or by calling 800.386.3004. Retiremeet sponsors include Vestory by Apella and Dimensional Funds.

Talking Real Money is a service of Vestory by Apella. Apella Capital, LLC, doing business as Vestory by Apella, is an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm only transacts business in states where it is properly registered, or excluded or exempt from registration requirements. Registration with the SEC or any state securities authority does not imply a certain level of skill or training. This content should not be considered investment advice. Information is provided for educational and background use only.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005248/en/