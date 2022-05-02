Accurate Background Appoints Rashid Ismail as COO

Operational Leadership Role Will Accelerate Strategic Growth and Innovation Plans

Accurate Background, the largest privately held provider of compliant background checks, drug and health screening, and monitoring solutions, announced today, the appointment of Rashid Ismail to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Rashid will serve a pivotal role in leading and contributing to the organization's strategic growth and innovation plans while implementing operational initiatives to ensure continued success and profitability. Reporting to CEO Tim Dowd, Rashid will lead the company's global operations, product, and technology teams, building on the company's strong domestic business and spearheading global expansion efforts.

Rashid Ismail, Chief Operating Officer, Accurate Background

"Across industries, competition for talent remains fierce, necessitating that companies move qualified candidates faster through the onboarding process. This accelerated hiring environment has also made the need for a strong background check provider an absolute imperative," said Tim Dowd, CEO of Accurate Background. "As we began our COO search, we needed a proven leader who shares our customer-first mindset. With Rashid's operational leadership and proven expertise, Accurate can scale and expand our business to meet growing global demand for our services."

"Accurate has firmly established its reputation for delivering a comprehensive set of employment screening products alongside stellar customer service, which has placed the company in an enviable growth phase as it scales to meet demand," said Ismail. "Implementing new initiatives and processes that improve the customer experience, expanding into new markets, and helping businesses run more efficiently are the hallmarks of my career. I look forward to partnering with Tim and the executive team at Accurate as we move the business forward."

Ismail is an accomplished, 20+ year financial services executive with operational and technical knowledge, and diverse industry experience. He brings significant expertise in customer lifecycle management, process improvement, and leading companies through cultural change. Most recently, he served as Chief Information Officer and Head of Customer Success at Spireon, a manufacturer of vehicle intelligence systems. Previously, he served as senior vice president of operations at CoreLogic, focusing on improving customer retention, productivity, and processes. Before that, he served as vice president, head of broker-dealer and retail customer experience at MetLife. He holds a Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Arts degree in management information systems from California State University, Fullerton.

About Accurate Background

Our vision is to make every hire the start of a success story. As a trusted provider of employment background screening and workforce monitoring services, Accurate Background gives companies of all sizes the confidence to make smarter, unbiased hiring decisions at the speed of demand. Experience a new standard of support with a dedicated team, comprehensive technology and insight, and the most extensive coverage and search options to advance your business while keeping your brand and people safe. To learn more, visit accurate.com.

