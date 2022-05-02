ICBA Chairman Appoints Craig Wanichek to the Legislative Issues Committee

The Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA) recently announced that Craig Wanichek, CEO and President of Summit Bank, Eugene, Oregon was elected to serve on ICBA's Legislative Issues Committee. ICBA is the nation's voice for community banks and is committed to its 92-year mission of creating and promoting an environment where community banks flourish.
"As a civic leader and advocate for my community, I'm excited to work with ICBA to bring awareness to the vital role community banks serve locally and in our nation's economy," Wanichek said. "Community banking endures because we continue to place value on the all-important relationship and work hard to earn the trust and respect of our customers. I'm proud to be a community banker and to do my part to ensure our industry's vitality for future generations."
In addition to helping shape and advocate ICBA's national policy positions and programs, Wanichek's duties include engaging in grassroots activities in Oregon to promote pro-community bank policies and serving as a liaison between community banks and ICBA staff and leadership in Washington, D.C.
"Craig is an exceptional community bank leader who has dedicated time and resources to advance ICBA's mission and help local communities thrive," said ICBA Chairman Brad M. Bolton, president, CEO and senior lender at Community Spirit Bank in Red Bay, Ala. "We are honored that Craig has accepted this appointment to represent the industry and thank him for volunteering to serve as we work to ensure a bright future for community banks and the customers they serve."
About Summit Bank
Summit Bank Group Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Summit Bank, is a leading independent community bank providing outstanding service to professionals and businesses within various industries including manufacturing, healthcare, public entities, and nonprofits. With offices in Eugene, Central Oregon, and downtown Portland, Summit Bank specializes in high-touch personal banking and local decision-making. Summit Bank Group Inc. is quoted on the NASDAQ Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board as SBKO. In 2021, Summit Bank was named the Top Small Business Administration (SBA) Community Bank Lender in the State of Oregon, and in 2022, has been named to Oregon Business Magazine's Top 100 Best Places to Work.
