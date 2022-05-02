Crédit Agricole CIB Appoints Gerard Vincitore Head of Structured Finance Advisory

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank has appointed Gerard Vincitore as Head of Structured Finance Advisory, New York, effective May 2, 2022.
Mr. Vincitore will report globally to Matthew Norman, Global Head of Energy & Infrastructure Group Advisory, and locally to Olivier Audemard, Head of Structured Finance for the Americas.
Mr. Vincitore joined Crédit Agricole CIB in 2016 to spearhead the North American Structured Finance Advisory Group. In that position, he was responsible for leading Crédit Agricole CIB's advisory services in the region, with an emphasis on the power and utilities sector. Previously, he was a financial executive for the New York Power Authority (NYPA), the largest state public power utility, primarily focused on corporate financial management and business development. Prior to NYPA, he worked at Natixis Corporate & Investment Bank as a project finance banker in the energy and infrastructure group.
"I am delighted to confirm the nomination of Gerard to lead our Structured Finance Advisory team in New York," said Olivier Audemard. "He will play a key role leading and developing this strategic activity with our clients and sponsors in North and Latin America."
About Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (Crédit Agricole CIB)
Crédit Agricole CIB is the corporate and investment banking arm of Credit Agricole Group, the 12th largest banking group worldwide in terms of tier 1 capital (The Banker, July 2021). Nearly 8,900 employees across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa support the Bank's clients, meeting their financial needs throughout the world. Crédit Agricole CIB offers its large corporate and institutional clients a range of products and services in capital markets activities, investment banking, structured finance, commercial banking and international trade. The Bank is a pioneer in the area of climate finance, and is currently a market leader in this segment with a complete offer for all its clients.
For more information, please visit www.ca-cib.com.
