Constant Aviation Enhances Maintenance Technician Apprenticeship Program to Meet Fast-Growing Demand

Innovative Program Recruits Applicants Without Military or College Training for Two-Year Aviation Services Program Earning FAA Airframe Certification

Constant Aviation to Cover the Cost of Training; Apprentices Become

Full-Time Employees Eligible for Benefits While Earning an Hourly Salary

Constant Aviation Increases Current Technician Salaries to Keep Their Pay in the Top 1 to 2 Percent

Constant Aviation has enhanced its innovative Maintenance Apprenticeship Program, further expanding its recruitment initiatives to meet the growing demand for private aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. Apprentices in this improved, next generation, two-year program will work alongside experienced Aircraft Technicians, learn by performing daily technical tasks and participate in classroom and lab work all while earning a steady income. Apprentices can acquire the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airframe Certification, an essential first step towards a career in aviation services.

"With the private aviation industry experiencing record growth, rising demand for technical work on aircraft has squeezed MRO staffing industrywide," said David H. Davies, Constant Aviation's Chief Executive Officer. "We are meeting the demand through initiatives including an expanded Maintenance Apprenticeship Program that gives prospective technicians the experience and skills they need for careers in aviation through on-the-job training and classroom and online education."

Additionally, Constant Aviation has increased technician pay by 10 percent in 2022, putting their compensation in the top one to two percent of the industry. The salary increase showcases the company's commitment to recruitment, retention, and career longevity.

The Maintenance Apprenticeship Program is available at Constant Aviation's main MRO facilities at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport KCLE and Orlando Sanford International Airport KSFB. No prior experience is required, and apprentices will become full-time, regular employees of Constant Aviation, eligible for benefits, earning an hourly wage, and receiving pay increases as they move through milestones of the two-year program.

Constant Aviation covers the cost of all training and certification testing for the Maintenance Apprenticeship Program and provides study materials, access to online preparation and study software plus a base set of tools essential to begin a career in the aviation tech industry.

"Constant Aviation's Maintenance Apprenticeship Program provides anyone interested in a high-paying career in aviation with the training and experience they need to get started – with no experience required, at no cost and while earning a salary," said Davies. "It's a wonderful opportunity, especially for ambitious, hardworking people who may not have the means to acquire an expensive education but want access to success and opportunity."

The Maintenance Apprenticeship Program is the latest step in a multipart effort to attract new talent, create a pipeline of qualified employees for the future, and ensure a long-term balance between newer and more experienced technicians.

In addition to the apprenticeship program, Constant Aviation is recruiting established technicians by offering a $15,000 signing bonus for successful military veteran candidates to immediately bring experienced technicians into the hangars. Forty percent of Constant Aviation's current workforce consists of veterans, providing further impetus for attracting skilled workers.

In order to boost both recruitment and retention, Constant Aviation also offers a $2,000 signing bonus for other successful technical position candidates and grants up to $8,000 to successful aircraft-on-ground (AOG) technician candidates following the completion of their first year with the company.

Other recruitment and workforce development initiatives include:

Developing partnerships with technical colleges, including El Paso's Western Tech, where students can bring their superior technical education and get a leg up in starting an aviation career;

Building a partnership with Cleveland's Davis Aviation and Maritime High School to educate young people about careers in aviation; Constant Aviation also is represented on the board of PHASTAR, a co-founder of Davis High School;

Establishing a partnership with Aeronautics Careers Academy's high school programs, through which Constant Aviation sponsors a formal capstone project for high school seniors;

Partnering with Johnson College and donating a Hawker Beechcraft 400XP light jet fuselage to aid in its efforts to add an aircraft maintenance program to its transportation course of study;

Serving on the board of the Aviation Technician Education Council (ATEC) for guidance of FAA PART 147 airframe and powerplant schools;

Serving on the advisory boards of four airframe and powerplant schools;

Enhancing training for all current employees, with training engagements up 150 percent;

Enhanced benefits for all employees, including tuition reimbursements and enhanced paid time off.

Together, these initiatives will diversify staff, provide essential services and ensure Constant's workforce remains the most experienced in the industry.

About Constant Aviation

Constant Aviation specializes in aircraft and engine maintenance, major repairs, avionics, interiors and paint. In addition, it offers mobile response services through its AOG division, and accessory and composite services through its Nextant Aerospace division. With more than 15 years of expertise in a comprehensive array of business jet airframes, Constant Aviation has raised the bar in aircraft maintenance expectations by focusing on quality, always. Constant Aviation is the official aircraft maintenance and AOG support of the NHRA and the title sponsor of the NHRA Factory Stock Showdown class. For more information, visit https://www.constantaviation.com/ or call 216.261.7119. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005566/en/