Hyatt Is Remixing Hospitality With Planned Launch of Caption by Hyatt Lifestyle Brand in Memphis This Summer

Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis will introduce self-activated, responsibly designed guestrooms, distinct dining experiences, and tech-forward, vibrant social spaces

Celebrating the launch of its newest lifestyle brand, Hyatt Hotels Corporation H is proud to announce the introduction of the Caption by Hyatt brand with the planned summer 2022 opening of the 136-room Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis in Tenn. Situated in the heart of famed and vibrant Beale Street, the highly anticipated upscale, select-service hotel will introduce a dynamic hospitality experience with an unmistakable neighborhood feel. The Caption by Hyatt brand is also expected to grow in key global leisure markets through 2024, including Shanghai, Tokyo, and more.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005569/en/

Exterior view of Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis (Photo: Business Wire)

Caption by Hyatt hotels will combine the design and comfort of an upscale, lifestyle-forward hotel with the flexibility of a select-service property. Grounded in caring for people and place and creating connections between them, the Caption by Hyatt brand is committed to hiring diverse talent, vendors, artisans, and suppliers – and celebrating the diversity of people in the communities in which Caption by Hyatt hotels will be located.

"The Caption by Hyatt brand was designed to reimagine what it means to see your own lifestyle and values reflected in travel," shares vice president and global brand leader of Hyatt's lifestyle & luxury brands, Crystal Vinisse Thomas. "We wanted to offer a space where you can do you and be you and create an environment that encourages guests to make the Caption by Hyatt experience their own. We're thrilled to see the first Caption by Hyatt hotel come to life on vibrant Beale Street in Memphis."

Upcycled & Community-Inspired Design and Décor

By rethinking how spaces are constructed, how materials are used, and how art and accessories are implemented, Caption by Hyatt hotels will create an environment that feels more authentic and playful, but also more lasting and responsible.

Reflective of the brand's eclectic contemporary-meets-urban industrial aesthetic, the hotel will feature light-filled contemporary spaces with a strong industrial flare. Designed by HBG Design, Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis will be integrated into the historic main building of Wm. C Ellis & Sons Ironworks and Machine Shop, one of the earliest and longest-running businesses in the city. The historic building will house the hotel's ground and second floors, and a new 136-guestroom tower will rise above, offering guests spectacular views of the Mississippi River and Memphis skyline. The property will combine a layering of colors, textures, and hand-painted murals that nod to the storied city it calls home.

A commitment to sustainability will also be incorporated at every level of the brand, including prohibiting zero single-use plastics, placing hydration stations on every floor and utilizing materials with recycled content as well as materials that improve with age and use.

Thoughtfully placed graphic decals provide unique wayfinding throughout the hotel to help inform guests on how to interact with the property. From caption bubbles that lead to hydration stations, to playful wall illustrations showing guests where to hang and store their belongings, spaces will be designed to directly answer questions and highlight important features.

The Caption by Hyatt brand's signature marquee hotel signage will adorn the hotel's dual entrances, leading guests and locals into the all-day, multi-functional lounge space, Talk Shop.

Intentional Culinary and Social Spaces that Encourage Connection

The heart of Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis is Talk Shop, the brand's reimagined arrival experience where guests will enjoy a lively welcome area, all-day lounge and workspace, coffee shop, eatery, grab-and-go artisanal market and cocktail bar.

To cater to today's guests who crave seamless, instantaneous access, the brand experience will also feature a streamlined check-in, mobile key, and mobile-order food service. Guests will also have access to room keys in Apple Wallet which allows World of Hyatt members to seamlessly and securely tap their iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock guestrooms and key card-protected common areas like gyms, pools, and elevators – no need to open an app or handle a traditional plastic room key.

In collaboration with Union Square Hospitality Group, the Talk Shop concept was created to showcase menus featuring locally inspired all-day fare and regional favorites with locally sourced ingredients in a spirited and upbeat setting. Talk Shop at Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis will also include an expansive patio and beer garden with open fire pits and exposed brick that will be incorporated into the building's historic, decorative façade on Front Street. Here, guests can sip beers on tap from local beverage houses like Grind City Brewing and others. Signature culinary delights served at Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis will include a creative all-day Hearth Bar that will feature an innovative assortment of locally baked breads and tasty spreads.

Functional and Vibrant Guestrooms

Each Caption by Hyatt hotel will offer a bold and irreverent guestroom design that features a work-and-play seating area and a highly functional bathroom design.

Accommodations at Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis carry through the hotel's energy with bold colors and local-inspired graphic art to create an experience that's vibrant, unexpected, and has plenty of personality. Designed with form, function and fun top of mind, guestrooms feature repurposed non-traditional materials, modular closets and work-play lounges with accessible power outlets so guests can work, eat and relax separately from the sleeping area.

Well-appointed design extends to each guestroom's spacious bathroom, where industrial barn-inspired doors slide open to reveal custom Memphis-themed wallcoverings, enclosed walk-in rain showers, large vanities with ample lighting and counter space that leaves plenty of room for makeup, shaving kits, toiletries and more.

Introducing the Caption by Hyatt Brand Globally

Set to be located in metropolitan and downtown markets as well as lifestyle mixed-use developments, additional upcoming Caption by Hyatt locations include:

Caption by Hyatt Shanghai Zhongshan Park (opening Early 2023)

Caption by Hyatt Namba Osaka (opening 2024)

Caption by Hyatt Kabutocho Tokyo (opening 2025)

Caption by Hyatt Ba Son Saigon (opening 2025)

For more information on the Caption by Hyatt brand, visit captionbyhyatt.com.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of December 31, 2021, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,150 hotel and all-inclusive properties in 70 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt™, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brands, as well as resort and hotel brands under the AMR™ Collection, including Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About Caption by Hyatt

The Caption by Hyatt brand is redefining what hospitality looks like in the modern world. Designed to be truly of the community—not just in it—the people will make the place throughout each Caption by Hyatt hotel. Caption by Hyatt hotels will hire local, buy local, and vibe local. Be it an open-mic night or a pop-up art installation, each space within Caption by Hyatt hotels will be programmed to reflect each destination and its community. At the heart of each Caption by Hyatt hotel is Talk Shop: an all-day spot where guests can eat, drink, get some work done, hang with friends, or just chill. Caption by Hyatt hotels will offer guests a place where "you can do you and be you," with a tech-forward mindset offering digital check-in, digital keys, mobile-order food service, Staycast streaming technology and more. Caption by Hyatt locations under development and coming soon include Shanghai and Memphis.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the acquisition of Apple Leisure Group ("ALG"), including the related incurrence of material additional indebtedness; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of ALG as rapidly or to the extent anticipated, including successfully integrating the ALG business with ours; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the pace of recovery following the pandemic, any additional resurgence, or COVID-19 variants; the short and long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on the demand for travel, transient and group business, and levels of consumer confidence; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, any additional resurgence, or COVID-19 variants, and the impact of actions that governments, businesses, and individuals take in response, on global and regional economies, travel limitations or bans, and economic activity, including the duration and magnitude of its impact on unemployment rates and consumer discretionary spending; the broad distribution and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, wide acceptance by the general population of such vaccines, and the availability, use, and effectiveness of COVID-19 testing, including at-home testing kits; the ability of third-party owners, franchisees, or hospitality venture partners to successfully navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, any additional resurgence, or COVID-19 variants; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the rate and the pace of economic recovery following economic downturns; global supply chain constraints and interruptions, rising costs of construction-related labor and materials, and increases in costs due to inflation or other factors that may not be fully offset by increases in revenues in our business; risks affecting the luxury, resort, and all-inclusive lodging segments; levels of spending in business, leisure, and group segments as well as consumer confidence; declines in occupancy and average daily rate; limited visibility with respect to future bookings; loss of key personnel; domestic and international political and geo-political conditions, including political or civil unrest or changes in trade policy; hostilities, or fear of hostilities, including future terrorist attacks, that affect travel; travel-related accidents; natural or man-made disasters such as earthquakes, tsunamis, tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, wildfires, oil spills, nuclear incidents, and global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases, or fear of such outbreaks; our ability to successfully achieve certain levels of operating profits at hotels that have performance tests or guarantees in favor of our third-party owners; the impact of hotel renovations and redevelopments; risks associated with our capital allocation plans, share repurchase program, and dividend payments, including a reduction in, or elimination or suspension of, repurchase activity or dividend payments; the seasonal and cyclical nature of the real estate and hospitality businesses; changes in distribution arrangements, such as through internet travel intermediaries; changes in the tastes and preferences of our customers; relationships with colleagues and labor unions and changes in labor laws; the financial condition of, and our relationships with, third-party property owners, franchisees, and hospitality venture partners; the possible inability of third-party owners, franchisees, or development partners to access capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; risks associated with potential acquisitions and dispositions and the introduction of new brand concepts; the timing of acquisitions and dispositions and our ability to successfully integrate completed acquisitions with existing operations; failure to successfully complete proposed transactions (including the failure to satisfy closing conditions or obtain required approvals); our ability to successfully execute on our strategy to expand our management and franchising business while at the same time reducing our real estate asset base within targeted timeframes and at expected values; declines in the value of our real estate assets; unforeseen terminations of our management or franchise agreements; changes in federal, state, local, or foreign tax law; increases in interest rates, wages, and other operating costs; foreign exchange rate fluctuations or currency restructurings; lack of acceptance of new brands or innovation; general volatility of the capital markets and our ability to access such markets; changes in the competitive environment in our industry, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, industry consolidation, and the markets where we operate; our ability to successfully grow the World of Hyatt loyalty program and Unlimited Vacation Club paid membership program; cyber incidents and information technology failures; outcomes of legal or administrative proceedings; violations of regulations or laws related to our franchising business; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which filings are available from the SEC. These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of our forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005569/en/