Qumu Wins Third Consecutive Stevie® Award In 2022 For Sales & Customer Service

Once again recognized for superior customer service by American Business Awards®

– May 2, 2022 – Qumu, the leading provider of best-in-class video technology for the enterprise, has been named the 2022 Silver Stevie® Award winner as Customer Service Department of the Year in North America. This year marks not only the third consecutive Stevie Award for the Qumu Customer Success team, but also its third consecutive nomination for the highly competitive and internationally-recognized honor. Past winners have included Google, Optum Health, Zappos.com, Wyndham Resorts and Aflac, with the Gold Stevie going to Qumu in 2019.

Some of the milestones that drove success include:

99% CSAT - Sixth consecutive year at 99%

37% Ticket First Reply Time reduction - 8.7 to 5.5 minutes

34% One-touch Resolution increase - 24% vs. 32%

28% Requestor Wait Time reduction - 1,431 vs. 1,032 minutes

18% Combined One- & Two-touch Resolution increase - 45% to 53%

11% Average Agent Replies per solved ticket reduction - 4.9 vs. 4.4 replies

7% Average Time Spent per Ticket reduction - 124 vs. 115 minutes

Executed a Q3 push with Engineering to clear up old bugs. The original goal was to achieve a 20% reduction, while the actual achievement was a 32% reduction

Supporting self-service initiatives, Qumu Support boasts 2,100+ help articles, which is 33 time more than the average technology company using the Zendesk support

In addition to direct feedback from 25 Qumu customers including nearly 20 from the Global 2000, the Qumu Customer Success team was evaluated on metrics related to Ticket Reply Times, Total Handling Times, One-Touch Resolutions, Overall Customer Satisfaction, Customer Retention, and Willingness to Recommend. Information for the award submission was collected from Qumu customers and internal Qumu ticketing systems, as well as from independent analysts who cover the Enterprise Video space.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services, solution providers, and organizations' and individuals' response to the COVID-19 pandemic. New categories this year honor excellence in thought leadership in customer service and sales.

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11."

In acceptance of the 2022 Stevie Award for Customer Service, the Qumu Customer Success Team will be honored in a virtual ceremony on May 11 of this year. Anyone interested in learning more about Qumu may visit the Qumu website at www.qumu.com, or request more information online at www.qumu.com/contact-us/.

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu QUMU is the leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

