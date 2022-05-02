Keystone Expands in Iowa, Signing on Hughes, Brennan & Wirtz Insurance

Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) continued its expansion in the Midwest by signing on new Iowa agency Hughes, Brennan & Wirtz Insurance of Emmetsburg.

"Hughes Brennan & Wirtz will be a great asset to Keystone and the Iowa agencies; both Scott and Dave will bring great value of knowledge of insurance and of the state," said State Vice President Matt Fink. "They will only add to an already great group of Keystone agents. I'm excited to have them a part of Keystone in Iowa!"

"Hughes Brennan & Wirtz are looking forward to working with other Keystone agencies and continue to grow the Iowa network," explained agency President Dave Walters. "We believe that Keystone will position our agency to grow, adapt, and serve our clients better moving forward in this ever-changing industry."

About Hughes Brennan & Wirtz – Hughes Brennan & Wirtz Insurance was established in 1928 in Millard, Iowa by C.T. Hughes and later was taken over by his son-in-law James Wirtz. Scott Wirtz joined the agency in 1999 after working for Allied Insurance for 5 years. Scott later took over the management of the agency, helping it grow to where it is today. Scott became very involved in the Big I of Iowa, where he was awarded the Young Agent of the Year in 2004. Dave Walters joined the agency 2018.

About Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone): Keystone started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. This small group believed that agencies could be stronger and more successful if they linked arms – a passion and spirit that continues. Growing to almost 300 independent agency partners in 18 states, Keystone provides its agents with a community of like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized products for their clients. Keystone is ranked number four on Insurance Journal's 2021 list of Top 20 Property/Casualty Agency Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com.

