Bright MLS Names Dr. Lisa Sturtevant Chief Economist

Leading Real Estate Economist Will Serve as Nation's Only MLS-Based Expert

Bright MLS, one of the nation's leading multiple listing services announced today that real estate economist Dr. Lisa Sturtevant has joined Bright MLS as the nation's only MLS-focused economist where she will lead research, reporting and insights from Bright's comprehensive array of real estate data. In 2021, Bright's over 100,000 subscribers facilitated $142B in real estate transactions through its system stretching across 6 states in the Mid-Atlantic.

Dr. Lisa Sturtevant Chief Economist Bright MLS (Photo: Business Wire)

President and CEO of Bright MLS Brian Donnellan said, "We have numerous audiences for the kind of data that only Bright MLS can provide, including our broker and agent subscribers, industry partners, and media throughout our footprint. Each of these audiences have different needs, and we are thrilled to have Lisa join us to lead this important work."

Dr. Sturtevant joins Bright after most recently serving as Chief Economist for Virginia REALTORS®, where she led research and provided data and insights to Association Members, policymakers, media, and others with an interest in Virginia's housing market. She also served as a member of Bright's Economist Advisory Council, where she provided research guidance and analysis of Bright's monthly housing market reports, and ongoing evaluation and commentary about the housing market and its impact on the economy throughout the Mid-Atlantic.

She will work closely with Bright's Chief Marketing Officer, Amit Kulkarni on initiatives specifically designed to combine Bright's data with housing and economic trends and share with a variety of audiences. Kulkarni said, "I couldn't be more excited to welcome Lisa to Bright. Lisa has the knowledge, background, and expertise to provide meaningful insights about market conditions to the various constituencies we serve, including our subscribers and the consumers they work with. I am thrilled to have Lisa as part of the team and can't wait for all the things she has planned to come to fruition."

Bright MLS is uniquely positioned as the only MLS in the country with a PhD economist on staff. Under Dr. Sturtevant's leadership, Bright will work closely with the organization's Associations and subscribers to provide data and reports that are highest priority and most useful to them as they work with their buyers and sellers during this continued unprecedented time in the real estate market. In addition, she will play in critical role in helping Bright navigate critical business decisions around the company's data assets in this time of ongoing change in the real estate ecosystem, including the evaluation of products and partnerships.

Dr. Sturtevant said, "I am thrilled to have this opportunity to work with Bright MLS. In this changing and uncertain economic environment, it is more important than ever to have in-depth, thoughtful analysis on housing market conditions—reported in a way that is easy to understand—so that real estate professionals can make critical business decisions. Bright's wealth of data will also allow the organization to be a source of reliable information and insights for anyone interested in mid-Atlantic housing markets, including consumers, the media, and policymakers."

Previously to her role with Virginia REALTORS®, Dr. Sturtevant was President and Founder of LSA Planning, as well as Vice President for Research for the National Housing Conference (NHC), and as Deputy Director of the Center for Regional Analysis at George Mason University. After obtaining a Master's degree in public policy from the University of Maryland, she earned a PhD in public policy from George Mason University.

About Bright MLS

Bright MLS's real estate service area spans throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, including Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. As a leading multiple listing service (MLS), Bright supports over 100,000 real estate professionals in its footprint. In 2021, Bright's customers facilitated $142B in real estate transactions through its system. For more information, please visit www.brightmls.com.

