Alacriti to Present Its Instant Payment Innovations at the Federal Reserve's FedNow℠ Service Provider Showcase at Nacha Conference

Alacriti's Cosmos Payments Services Provides Unified, End-to-End Payment Orchestration and Processing Across All Major Payment Types

Alacriti, a fintech company specializing in payments and money movement, is excited to present its real time payment solution at the Nacha Smarter Faster Payments 2022 conference on May 2, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. CT as part of the Federal Reserve's live FedNow Service Provider Showcase.

The in-person showcase will connect service providers offering instant payment solutions with financial institutions looking to adopt and innovate upon the FedNow Service, a new instant payment platform the Federal Reserve will launch in 2023. The live presentations focus on processors offering services that are a top need for financial institutions preparing for instant payments.

"We're excited to feature our Cosmos Payments Services, which powers instant payments solutions, and to connect with financial institutions about their needs ahead of FedNow Service rollout next year," said Mark Majeske, SVP of Faster Payments, at Alacriti. "Instant payments are the future, and we are looking forward to helping our financial institution partners bring FedNow-powered products and services to their customers."

The showcase presentations will take place at the Federal Reserve's booth, #701. Alacriti is also profiled in the online FedNow Service Provider Showcase on FedNowExplorer.org.

"We appreciate the energy and momentum that organizations like Alacriti are bringing to enabling FedNow adoption within the instant payments ecosystem," said Connie Theien, senior vice president and head of industry relations for the Federal Reserve System. "The FedNow Service Provider Showcase presentations are an opportunity for financial institutions seeking to connect with providers to build end-to-end instant payment solutions."

About Alacriti

Alacriti is a leading financial technology company with a comprehensive money movement and payments services platform, dedicated to helping clients accelerate their digital transformation. Built on a flexible, cloud-native framework, Alacriti's array of solutions allows clients to deliver the money movement experiences and payments innovation that today's users demand, while seamlessly integrating with their internal infrastructures.

About Alacriti

About the FedNow Service

The Federal Reserve Banks are developing the FedNow Service to facilitate nationwide reach of instant payment services by financial institutions — regardless of size or geographic location — around the clock, every day of the year. Through financial institutions participating in the FedNow Service, businesses and individuals will be able to send and receive instant payments at any time of day, and recipients will have full access to funds immediately, giving them greater flexibility to manage their money and make time-sensitive payments. Access will be provided through the Federal Reserve's FedLine® network, which serves more than 10,000 financial institutions directly or through their agents. For more information, visit FedNowExplorer.org.

"FedNow" and "FedLine" are service marks of the Federal Reserve Banks. A list of marks related to financial services products that are offered to financial institutions by the Federal Reserve Banks is available at FRBservices.org.

