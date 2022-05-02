Alacriti to Present Its Instant Payment Innovations at the Federal Reserve's FedNow℠ Service Provider Showcase at Nacha Conference

Alacriti's Cosmos Payments Services Provides Unified, End-to-End Payment Orchestration and Processing Across All Major Payment Types
Alacriti, a fintech company specializing in payments and money movement, is excited to present its real time payment solution at the Nacha Smarter Faster Payments 2022 conference on May 2, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. CT as part of the Federal Reserve's live FedNow Service Provider Showcase.
The in-person showcase will connect service providers offering instant payment solutions with financial institutions looking to adopt and innovate upon the FedNow Service, a new instant payment platform the Federal Reserve will launch in 2023. The live presentations focus on processors offering services that are a top need for financial institutions preparing for instant payments.
"We're excited to feature our Cosmos Payments Services, which powers instant payments solutions, and to connect with financial institutions about their needs ahead of FedNow Service rollout next year," said Mark Majeske, SVP of Faster Payments, at Alacriti. "Instant payments are the future, and we are looking forward to helping our financial institution partners bring FedNow-powered products and services to their customers."
The showcase presentations will take place at the Federal Reserve's booth, #701. Alacriti is also profiled in the online FedNow Service Provider Showcase on FedNowExplorer.org.
"We appreciate the energy and momentum that organizations like Alacriti are bringing to enabling FedNow adoption within the instant payments ecosystem," said Connie Theien, senior vice president and head of industry relations for the Federal Reserve System. "The FedNow Service Provider Showcase presentations are an opportunity for financial institutions seeking to connect with providers to build end-to-end instant payment solutions."
About Alacriti
Alacriti is a leading financial technology company with a comprehensive money movement and payments services platform, dedicated to helping clients accelerate their digital transformation. Built on a flexible, cloud-native framework, Alacriti's array of solutions allows clients to deliver the money movement experiences and payments innovation that today's users demand, while seamlessly integrating with their internal infrastructures.
To learn more about Alacriti or to request a demo, visit alacriti.com
About the FedNow Service
The Federal Reserve Banks are developing the FedNow Service to facilitate nationwide reach of instant payment services by financial institutions — regardless of size or geographic location — around the clock, every day of the year. Through financial institutions participating in the FedNow Service, businesses and individuals will be able to send and receive instant payments at any time of day, and recipients will have full access to funds immediately, giving them greater flexibility to manage their money and make time-sensitive payments. Access will be provided through the Federal Reserve's FedLine® network, which serves more than 10,000 financial institutions directly or through their agents. For more information, visit FedNowExplorer.org.
"FedNow" and "FedLine" are service marks of the Federal Reserve Banks. A list of marks related to financial services products that are offered to financial institutions by the Federal Reserve Banks is available at FRBservices.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005565/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.