Blue Bird to Report Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results on May 12, 2022

Webcast and Conference Call Scheduled for 4:30PM ET

Blue Bird Corporation BLBD, the leader in electric and cleaner-emission school buses, will release its fiscal 2022 second quarter financial results on May 12, 2022.

The public is invited to attend an audio webcast in which Blue Bird executives Matthew Stevenson, President and CEO, and Razvan Radulescu, CFO, will discuss results. This webcast will take place at 4:30PM ET on May 12, 2022. A slide presentation will be available to support the webcast.

The webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations portion of Blue Bird's website at http://investors.blue-bird.com. Please click on the link in the Events box in the lower right corner of the Blue Bird Investor Relations landing page to access the webcast.

Participants desiring audio only or to ask questions during the Q&A portion of the call should dial 1-844-826-3035 or 1-412-317-5195.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes via the same link on Blue Bird's website.

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird BLBD is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of school buses since its founding in 1927. Our dedicated team members design, engineer and manufacture school buses with a singular focus on safety, reliability, and durability. Blue Bird buses carry the most precious cargo in the world – the majority of 25 million children twice a day – making us the most trusted brand in the industry. The company is the proven leader in low- and zero-emission school buses with more than 20,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses in operation today. Blue Bird is transforming the student transportation industry through cleaner energy solutions. For more information on Blue Bird's complete product and service portfolio, visit www.blue-bird.com. For Blue Bird's line of emission-free electric buses, visit www.bluebirdelectricbus.com.

