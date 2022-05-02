Kate Somerville Skincare Announces Scholarship Winners And Limited-Edition ExfoliKate Intensive Artwork For Foster Care Awareness Month

In honor of Foster Care Awareness Month, Kate Somerville is thrilled to announce the first group of winners of the brand's annual scholarship program developed in partnership with Foster Nation, an organization empowering foster youth aging out of the system to become the nation's future leaders through career mentorship.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005003/en/

Kate Somerville's Limited-edition ExfoliKate® Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, artwork created by former foster youth Laura Bush (Photo: Business Wire)

Kate Somerville announced the long-term partnership with Foster Nation last year, with a pledge to donate $100,000 annually to the organization, which includes scholarships to attend esthetics school. The Defy Impossible Esthetics Scholarships provide full funding for former foster youth interested in pursuing a career in beauty. The inaugural group of winners were chosen following their personal submissions of a 5-minute video essay, explaining how a career in beauty would change their lives. Kate Somerville and Foster Nation partnered with Beauty Changes Lives to review the video submissions, implement the scholarship program and ensure its success.

"Navigating my own tumultuous teenage years with no support system was extremely challenging," said Kate Somerville, Founder of Kate Somerville Skincare. "We developed this partnership with Foster Nation to help young adults that are struggling and put them on a path to success with long-term career opportunities in the beauty industry. Our team at Kate Somerville team will also provide the winners with ongoing mentorship opportunities that we hope will be invaluable," she added.

The 2021 scholarship winners are currently beginning their esthetics journeys and are enrolled at institutions including the Paul Mitchell, Aveda & Marmel Beauty Academies. Joanna Garcia, one of the scholarship winners said, "Self-sufficiency is important to me. I'm excited to get my esthetics license and be able to use my passion in pursuing a career I love, rather than one that poverty forces me to take."

Also launching this month in honor of Foster Care Awareness is a limited-edition version of the brand's best-selling ExfoliKate® Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, featuring artwork created by former foster youth Laura Bush. Laura shared her inspiration for the design saying, "Butterflies symbolize freedom and having gone through transformation. I added an eye because I'm always looking toward a better future. If you're a young person struggling right now, know you're not alone. There are opportunities out there and people who want to help you realize your potential. Your past might be different from others, but it does not define your future."

Kate Somerville Skincare is thrilled to share their platform with Laura and help her words and artwork reach thousands of people through their website, social media and retail partners. Kate Somerville is committed to championing voices of former foster youth as they age out of the system and pursue healthy, beautiful lives of their own design. The limited-edition ExfoliKate® Intensive Exfoliating Treatment (SRP $88.00 for 1.7 fl oz) will be available on katesomerville.com and at retailers nationwide beginning May 1, 2022.

Kate Somerville and Foster Nation will officially open applications for their 2022 scholarship program beginning June 1st. Candidates can visit beautychangeslives.org to apply.

About Kate Somerville:

Kate Somerville Skincare lives, breathes, and embodies the intersection of clinical skincare and prestige beauty. The brand's targeted treatments and products originate from the transformative results created for clients in the Skin Health Clinic on Melrose in Los Angeles. As a company, Kate Somerville takes pride in using high-powered, efficacious ingredients actively balanced to deliver visible results without irritation or downtime. Whether treating a VIP client in the clinic or delivering results from the comfort of home through her product line, Kate truly believes that everyone deserves beautiful skin and promises to help you get there.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005003/en/