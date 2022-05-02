Terves Wins Significant Patent Infringement, Validity, and Lost Profits Rulings for Its Patented TervAlloy Dissolvable Metal Technology

Terves today announced that it has obtained a significant patent infringement, validity and lost profits judgment of over $700,000 against competitor Ecometal, Inc. and Nick Yuan over Terves' patented TervAlloy dissolvable metal used by the fracking industry.
In Terves' patent lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, the Court ruled that Ecometal Inc., and Nick Yuan infringe both of Terves's patents, U.S. Patent Nos. 10,329,653 and 10,689,740, and that those patents are valid.
A jury then awarded Terves lost profits of more than $700,000. In rendering that lost profit verdict, the jury determined that there are no available, alternate and non-infringing alternatives to Terves's patented TervAlloy products.
At trial, Mr. Yuan testified under oath that Ecometal has stopped all shipments of any infringing material as of March 28, 2022 and that neither he nor his company Ecometal will ship any infringing material into the United States.
Terves' CEO, Andrew Sherman states "Terves is pleased that the Court analyzed the law and facts to confirm that Ecometal and Mr. Yuan infringe, that Terves' patents are valid. Also, the jury listened to all of the evidence closely and agreed with what we were seeking – lost profits damages based on the harm caused by that infringement."
About Terves
Terves is the technology and cost leader in the development, manufacturing and sale of Engineered Response™ smart materials for the oil and gas industry. Terves' intelligent materials sense and respond to their local wellbore environment to "do more", such as dissolve, change dimensions, generate force or heat, destroy chemicals or bacteria, bond together, or solubilize and disperse based on change in time, temperature, pressure, PH, electrostatic charge, or other change in the local environment.
Terves is the leading manufacturer of dissolvable metals and dissolvable elastomers that are used for making frac balls, plugs, slips, seals and several other components used in oil and gas well completion and production; and have been used for completing tens of thousands of stages in North America, Europe, South America, Asia and MENA regions.
Join our Contact List:
<Get our press releases, newsletters and updates delivered to your email inbox>
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005149/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.