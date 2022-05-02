Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Coming to Green Bay

Register Now for First Access to Tickets Before They Go on Sale to the General Public at vangoghgreenbay.com

Producer Paquin Entertainment Group proudly announces Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is coming soon to Green Bay for a limited engagement. With over 3 million tickets sold, the global phenomenon was created by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal's world-renowned Normal Studio. This immersive experience features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh's iconic artworks and takes the art lover into a three-dimensional world that exhilarates the senses. To sign up for first access to tickets, visit http://www.vangoghgreenbay.com/.

In a rich and unique multimedia experience using cutting-edge multi-dimensional projections developed by some of the world's greatest designers, Beyond Van Gogh takes on the challenge of breathing new life into Van Gogh's vast body of work. Using the artist's own dreams, thoughts and words to drive the experience as a narrative, guests move along projection-swathed walls wrapped in light and color that swirls and dances as it refocuses into the flowers, cafes and landscapes of his famous artworks.

While journeying through Beyond Van Gogh, guests witness over 300 masterpieces, including instantly-recognizable classics such as "The Starry Night", "Sunflowers" and "Café Terrace at Night", now freed from their frames. Van Gogh's art comes to life by appearing and disappearing, flowing across multiple surfaces, and heightening the senses with their immense detail. Through his own words set to a symphonic score, guests come to a new appreciation of this tortured artist's stunning work. It's no surprise that millions of people all over the world credit Van Gogh with enhancing their relationship with art. Beyond Van Gogh will deepen it further.

After tremendous successes in Europe, cinematic Van Gogh exhibitions have crossed the ocean to great North American acclaim in recent years. As immersive art installations deeply resonate around the globe, "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" will stay in Green Bay for a limited engagement before moving across North America. Art lovers near and far will have the opportunity to live this unique, unforgettable experience.

About Normal Studio:

Pushing the boundaries of performing arts, entertainment, and public installations since 2009, Normal Studio believes in making life legendary. Using multimedia magic and fusing physical and technological elements to transform spaces into full-on immersive experiences, Normal Studio tells stories in new and different ways by reimagining what's possible. The result is a unique adventure that sparks awe and wonder, making an unforgettable impact on people's everyday lives.

About Paquin Entertainment Group:

Established in 1985, Paquin Entertainment Group is a leading, full-service North American arts and entertainment company with offices operating in Winnipeg, Toronto, Vancouver and Nashville. Paquin Entertainment Group is home to a diverse portfolio, including artist agency and management, film and television, theatrical production, brand partnership, and touring exhibitions. Since its inception, Paquin Entertainment Group's core vision remains unchanged: to foster a creative culture that seeks and develops the world's premier artists and productions. For more information visit paquinentertainment.com

