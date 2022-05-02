Wejo to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 16, 2022

Will host business update call to review financial results, company strategy, and operational KPIs
Wejo Group Limited WEJO ("Wejo" or the "Company"), a global leader in cloud and software analytics for connected, electric and autonomous vehicle data, announced today that it will report first quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, May 16, 2022 and host its quarterly business update call that morning at 8:30 am EDT.
Wejo invites all interested parties to participate in the call with Chief Executive Officer, Richard Barlow, and Chief Financial Officer, John Maxwell, to discuss the financial results, key elements of the Company's business strategy, and KPIs management uses to help evaluate the Company's operating performance.
The business update webcast will be on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at https://www.wejo.com/investors/investor-relations. A replay of the business update call will be archived on the Investor Relations page.
Investors and other stakeholders should note that Wejo currently announces material information using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. In the future, Wejo will continue to use these channels to distribute material information about the Company and may also utilize its website and/or various social media platforms to communicate important information about the Company, key personnel, updated brands and services, trends, novel marketing campaigns, corporate initiatives and other matters. Information that the Company posts on its website or on social media channels could be deemed material; therefore, the Company encourages investors, the media, our customers, business partners and other stakeholders interested in Wejo to review the information posted on its website, as well as the following social media platforms: LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.
About Wejo
Wejo Group Limited is a global leader in cloud and software analytics for connected, electric, and autonomous vehicles, revolutionizing the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. The Company enables smarter mobility by organizing trillions of data points from 11.8 million vehicles and over 71 billion journeys globally, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and organizations to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information and intelligence, Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, Wejo employs more than 300 people and has offices in Manchester, UK and in regions where Wejo does business around the world. For more information, visit: www.wejo.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005495/en/
