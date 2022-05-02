RedShift BioAnalytics Announces Launch of Next Generation Apollo for Ultra-Sensitive Biophysical Characterization of Biomolecules

Apollo, powered by RedShift BioAnalytics' proprietary MMS technology, incorporates major advances over first-generation AQS3pro to support rapidly growing market demand.

RedShift BioAnalytics (RedShiftBioⓇ) announces the launch of Apollo, the company's latest system using ground-breaking MMS technology. Apollo provides ultra-sensitive, ultra-precise measurements of the structure of biomolecules through a novel technology called Microfluidic Modulation Spectroscopy (MMS), now even more rapidly, with less sample volume, and with improved software and analytics features.

MMS overcomes many of the limitations of existing technologies in a typical biophysical characterization toolkit with ultra-sensitive and highly reproducible structural measurements of proteins and other biomolecules. Users are able to compare higher-order structure and similarity profiles for confidence in structural similarity and activity to inform discovery, screening, formulation, and quality control in biopharmaceutical drug development. It can be used for a wide range of biomolecules from mAb-based biotherapeutics to robust measurements of ADCs, AAVs, and mRNA.

Key features and benefits of Apollo include:

Accurate and reproducible measurements with broad concentration range from 0.1 mg/ml to >200 mg/ml allows measurements in native conditions

20x faster and 30x more sensitive to changes in structure than CD or FTIR

Real-time buffer subtraction minimizes background noise and interference from excipients

Dramatically reduced sample volume requirements from first-generation AQS3pro

"Apollo represents a tremendous step forward in our product portfolio, incorporating the feedback from our customers at leading biopharmaceutical companies in North America, Europe, and Asia," said Julien Bradley, CEO of RedShiftBio. "The improvements over our first generation AQS3pro system are very significant and will make our already industry-leading tool in biophysical characterization even more valuable and easy to use in a wider range of applications."

For more information on Apollo and MMS technology please visit www.redshiftbio.com.

About RedShift BioAnalytics

RedShiftBioⓇ is a forward-thinking technology company providing a novel life sciences platform for reliable and accurate detection of pivotal changes in molecular structure that affect the critical quality attributes governing the safety, efficacy, and stability of biomolecules and their raw materials. The company has developed a powerful new analytical technique, Microfluidic Modulation Spectroscopy (MMS), that provides in-depth structural information in a single automated analysis. RedShiftBio is headquartered out of Burlington, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.redshiftbio.com.

