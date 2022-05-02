Lawson Health Research Institute Selects Cubresa's BrainPET System to Support Neurological Research Studies

Lawson Health Research Institute has selected Cubresa's investigational BrainPET system to add to their suite of imaging tools.
The BrainPET scanner will be used to support neurological research studies at Lawson in three specific areas. These include: evaluating the potential to enhance the differential diagnosis of dementias by resolving subtle disease-specific regional pathologies and improving detection of epileptic foci by matching PET resolution to that achieved by diffusion and functional MRI; investigating a one-of-a-kind method for quantifying cognitive reserve to elucidate why some elderly individuals with substantial protein abnormalities retain normal cognitive function; as well as exploring changes in synaptic density and the role of neuroinflammation in major psychiatric disorders, neurodegeneration and cognitive disability following a major cardiac event.
"We are excited to acquire the BrainPET, made possible with funding from the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI)," remarked Dr. Jonathan Thiessen, Imaging Scientist at Lawson. "A significant number of older adults suffer from abnormal neurodegeneration caused by diseases or conditions that are poorly understood and are accurately diagnosed too late to prevent brain damage. The integration of the BrainPET into Lawson's research imaging suite will enable discoveries aimed at lessening the terrible impact of dementia on seniors and their families."
"Cubresa has a long-standing relationship with Lawson Health Research Institute and is pleased to continue supporting their novel neurodegenerative research programs with our BrainPET system", said Dr. James Schellenberg, Cubresa's Founder and CEO. "Lawson has joined Cubresa's Foundational BrainPET Client Program and we look forward to working with them over the coming years."
Cubresa's Foundational Client Program is designed for world-leading, innovative brain research institutions who are seeking to enhance their brain-focused research activities with the addition of a novel BrainPET system, enabling simultaneous PET/MR imaging.
About BrainPET
BrainPET is an investigational PET insert dedicated to the human brain imaging marketplace. It is intended to retrofit into installed 1.5T, 3T and 7T MRI systems, and will be useful for those clinical sites that want the advantages of simultaneous PET-MR imaging. The BrainPET insert is being developed to enhance the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of neurological diseases including Alzheimer's and other dementias as well as brain cancers, epilepsy surgical planning and movement disorders. BrainPET is an investigational device and is not available for commercial sale.
About Cubresa Inc.
Cubresa, based in Winnipeg, Canada, is a world leader in the design and development of preclinical and clinical PET inserts for MRI. Cubresa products are being developed to enable researchers at leading universities, hospitals and pharmaceutical companies to visualize and measure biochemical processes at the molecular level. www.cubresa.com
