Beitel Group and The Scharf Group Continue to Expand Their Footprint in The Virginia Market

Beitel Group and The Scharf Group, both NY-based single-family offices, have added Acclaim apartments (670 units) to their over $600M+ Southeast portfolio. Acclaim apartments which has expanded our current presence in Virginia market to 1600+ units.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428006355/en/
(Photo: Business Wire)
Our objective is to enhance the property units and amenities to further enhance the quality of life for our tenants. The upgrades will include a new business center, state of the art fitness center, clubhouse, leasing office, grilling stations, and parking lot.
Additionally, the strategy is to improve the interior of the units as well, including brand new appliances, resurfaced counters, new cabinets doors, faux wood flooring, and modernized lighting.
Beitel Group
A NY-based family office focused on the acquisition and development of multifamily and commercial properties nationwide while pursuing a value-add strategy. Beitel currently owns and operates a multifamily portfolio spanning twelve states, consisting of 10,000+ units.
The Scharf Group
The Scharf Group is a fourth-generation family-office investment company founded in 1946 and headquartered in New York. TSG has a diverse business strategy with experience in real estate, health care and the banking sectors. TSG has grown its real estate portfolio, with current holdings in multifamily, development, office space, industrial parks and retail.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428006355/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.