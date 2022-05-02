Daniel F. Zimmerman Joins Kramer Levin as Partner in Corporate Department

Daniel F. Zimmerman has joined Kramer Levin's New York office as a partner in the Corporate department.

Mr. Zimmerman advises companies, private equity funds and other investors on securities regulation matters, mergers and acquisitions, tender and exchange offers, securities offerings, corporate finance, corporate governance, and restructurings. He represents public and private buyers and sellers in a variety of negotiated and contested domestic and cross-border acquisitions, securities offerings, restructurings, and other financings. In advising his clients, Mr. Zimmerman draws on broad experience, including his service as an attorney in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Division of Corporation Finance.

Kramer Levin co-managing partners Howard T. Spilko and Paul H. Schoeman said, "We are pleased to welcome Daniel to Kramer Levin. His extensive experience handling complex securities and capital markets transactions, deep knowledge of the law and regulatory framework, and impeccable judgment will be valuable assets for our clients, in both corporate transactional matters as well as bankruptcy and financial restructurings."

Ernest S. Wechsler, chair of Kramer Levin's Corporate department, added: "Daniel's arrival continues our significant growth and further deepens our team's capabilities in capital markets, securities regulation, M&A, bankruptcy and financial restructuring, as well as in corporate governance matters. We are excited to have Daniel join our growing team."

Mr. Zimmerman's experience includes contested proxy solicitations and hostile acquisition proposals, activist matters from both activist and defensive perspectives, and complex debt restructurings in and out of court. His work regularly encompasses both domestic and cross-border transactions.

"I am very excited to join Kramer Levin's talented team and contribute to the firm's world-class client service," said Mr. Zimmerman. "I look forward to being a part of the dynamic growth of Kramer Levin's Corporate and Bankruptcy groups."

Mr. Zimmerman joins Kramer Levin from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. He began his career at Shearman & Sterling LLP and then served in the SEC's Division of Corporate Finance. After that, he worked at other global law firms. Mr. Zimmerman received his J.D. from Columbia Law School, his M.B.A. from Columbia University and his B.Eng. from Vanderbilt University.

About Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP

Kramer Levin provides its clients proactive, creative and pragmatic solutions that address today's most challenging legal issues. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Silicon Valley, Washington, DC, and Paris and fosters a strong culture of involvement in public and community service. For more information, visit www.kramerlevin.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005512/en/