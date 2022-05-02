LeggingsWholesale.com Adds Video to its Online Product Catalog to Provide Customers with an Elevated Experience

BRAVADA International Ltd (https://www.LeggingsWholesale.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) announced today that LeggingsWholesale.com is adding video snippets for hundreds of its products to enhance user experience across its website. Product videos have become an increasingly important ingredient for wholesale and retail consumers as well as search engines for gauging user experience. LeggingsWholesale.com is dedicated to providing a leading-edge experience for all its products and has begun expanding the use of video snippets for high volume products within its catalog of wholesale leggings and wholesale women's fashion.
BRAVADA International Ltd, the parent company of LeggingsWholesale.com, is looking at ways of expanding media for products across its websites. Video creates a number of interesting possibilities which includes green screens, post-production enhancements as well as additional projects. The creation of high impact media is a critical component of ecommerce and will grow as technology becomes more accessible and affordable.
"We must maximize our resources and create potent and lasting consumer impressions," replied Danny Alex, CEO of BRAVADA. "Late last year, we began operating as though the economy were in recession. I believe we are most likely in one at the current time given sales declines, both retail and wholesale, and recent earning reports and stock performance from Amazon, The GAP, Levi Straus, PVH Corp and more. In the last year, our revenue has been impacted but have moved quickly to mitigate our expenses."
About:
BRAVADA International is an internet and media company that owns and curates' online properties through a proprietary methodology of creating, developing and operating retail and wholesale websites that provide an exciting blend of consumer level and B2B products and services.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of BRAVADA International's business, corporate growth, and related business strategy. Such statements may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. BRAVADA International undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
