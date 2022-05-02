Churchill Expands Origination Platform: Hires Jason Quinn as Managing Director to Lead Los Angeles Office

Churchill Asset Management LLC, an investment-specialist of Nuveen which provides customized financing solutions to private equity firms and their portfolio companies, announced today that Jason Quinn has joined the firm as Managing Director, Origination. Mr. Quinn will be responsible for strategically developing and maintaining private equity sponsor relationships and sourcing senior lending opportunities in the western region of the United States. He will lead Churchill's new Los Angeles office and report directly to Randy Schwimmer, Churchill's Co-Head of Senior Lending.

Mr. Quinn has over 14 years of experience, most recently as a Senior Vice President at Antares Capital (formerly GE Antares). There, he was responsible for sourcing deals and managing relationships with West Coast private equity sponsors. Prior to that, he was a Vice President leading underwriting processes for senior debt financings supporting sponsored transactions. Mr. Quinn began his career at GE Capital.

"Churchill is a business based on relationships. We are already a trusted partner and LP to many leading private equity sponsors on the West Coast. Bringing in someone of Jason's caliber with an outstanding network will be integral to growing and deepening these relationships," said Mr. Schwimmer. "Expanding our West Coast presence is a natural progression for Churchill given the high concentration of clientele and quality of talent. We are delighted that Jason will be at the helm of our effort."

"I am thrilled to join Churchill and to provide private equity sponsors the compelling, comprehensive financing solutions that the Firm has earned its reputation for," said Mr. Quinn. "I look forward to building out a highly responsive, relationship-centric team in Los Angeles focused on our partners in private equity, while helping to drive attractive risk-adjusted return potential for our investors."

He adds, "Churchill's position as a blue-chip LP to private equity firms is a key differentiator in our industry. The quality and depth of the Firm's sponsor relationships, coupled with its track record and company culture makes it one of the premier middle market private capital investment firms in the country."

Mr. Quinn graduated magna cum laude with a BBA from University of Notre Dame, and he received his MBA from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management. Additionally, he is a Certified Public Accountant.

About Churchill Asset Management LLC

Churchill, an investment-specialist affiliate of Nuveen (the asset manager of TIAA), provides customized financing solutions to middle market private equity firms and their portfolio companies across the capital structure. With over $37 billion of committed capital, we provide first lien, unitranche, second lien and mezzanine debt, in addition to equity co-investments and private equity fund commitments. Churchill has a long history of disciplined investing across multiple economic cycles and our unique origination strategy, best in class execution and investment are driven by more than 100 professionals in New York, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles. More information can be found at www.churchillam.com.

